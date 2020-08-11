Iran Says It Thwarted Spy Network Backed by Mossad, CIA Officials

Iran said on Tuesday that it thwarted a spy network backed by official from the Mossad the CIA, and European countries, the Lebanese Al Mayadeen news network reported.

The espionage activity was intended to harm the nuclear project and military and economic infrastructure and to damage the stability of the regime in Iran, the network tweeted.

This comes after five suspected spies were recently arrested in Iran, including officials in the Foreign and Defense Ministries as well as the country's nuclear agency, Justice Ministry spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said on Tuesday.

Two of the five have already been sentenced to 10 years in prison each, he said, according to Iran's Tasnim news agency.

They had passed classified information to Western and Israeli intelligence services, the spokesman said.