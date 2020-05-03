Iran Cancels Annual al-Quds Day anti-Israel Protests Amid Pandemic

Iran will not hold its annual anti-Israel al-Quds Day demonstrations this year due to the coronavirus crisis, a spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced on Sunday.

"The fact is that we are not in a normal situation because of the coronavirus and therefore cannot organize the al-Quds rallies as in previous years," IRGC spokesman Ramzan Sharif told the Tasnim news agency.

Rallies might be held in a different form, for example online, the spokesman said, without giving further details.

Iran stages the annual demonstrations out of solidarity with the Palestinians every year on al-Quds Day, the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan, which this year falls on May 22.

Al-Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem, the city claimed by both Israelis and Palestinians as their capital. Iran does not recognize Israel and regards it as the source of all regional problems.