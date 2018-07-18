Iran-backed Houthis Claim Attack on Saudi Oil Refinery in Riyadh Using Drone
'Our drone air forces have targeted the refinery of ARAMCO company in Riyadh,' a tweet on al-Masira account's said
The Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen said on Wednesday that one of its drones had attacked the Saudi state oil company ARAMCO's refinery in Riyadh, according to Houthi-run al-Masira TV, based in Yemen.
"Our drone air forces have targeted the refinery of ARAMCO company in Riyadh," a tweet on al-Masira account's said.
Aramco earlier said its fire control teams and the Saudi civil defence had contained a limited fire that erupted in the early evening in a storage containers at the refinery.
