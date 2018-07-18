Iran-backed Houthis Claim Attack on Saudi Oil Refinery in Riyadh Using Drone

The logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at Aramco headquarters in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia May 23, 2018

The Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen said on Wednesday that one of its drones had attacked the Saudi state oil company ARAMCO's refinery in Riyadh, according to Houthi-run al-Masira TV, based in Yemen.

"Our drone air forces have targeted the refinery of ARAMCO company in Riyadh," a tweet on al-Masira account's said.

Aramco earlier said its fire control teams and the Saudi civil defence had contained a limited fire that erupted in the early evening in a storage containers at the refinery.