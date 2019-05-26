Houthis Claim to Launch Drone Attack on Jizan Airport in Saudi Arabia

Houthi fighters secure a road during the funeral of Yemenis reportedly killed during a coalition air strike a week ago, in the capital Sanaa, May 24, 2019.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement launched a drone strike on military hangars in Saudi Arabia's Jizan airport near the Yemeni border, the group's Masirah TV reported on Sunday.

There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities or from a Saudi-led coalition that has been battling the Houthis in Yemen for four years.

The Houthis, who ousted the Saudi-backed internationally recognised government from power in the Yemeni capital Sanaa in late 2014, have stepped up missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities in the past two weeks.

The group claimed responsibility for last week's armed drone strikes on oil assets in Saudi Arabia and on Sunday said they would attack 300 vital military targets in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Last week, the group claimed three strikes on Najran airport in Saudi Arabia.

The latest hostilities coincide with rising tensions between Iran and Gulf Arab states allied to the United States and come just as a sensitive, U.N.-sponsored peace deal is being carried out in Yemen's main port of Hodeidah, a lifeline for millions.

