Hezbollah Leader Says War Against Iran Will 'Set Region Ablaze'

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters via a screen during a rally marking al-Quds Day, (Jerusalem Day) in Beirut, Lebanon May 31, 2019.

The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah group said the rhetoric and threats of a war against Iran have ebbed because Washington realized that any war against Tehran would spread to engulf the whole region and endanger U.S. interests.

Speaking at a Friday night rally in Beirut, Hassan Nasrallah says President Donald Trump, his administration and intelligence agencies have learned "that a war against Iran will not stop at Iran's borders."

>> Read more: Iran's Revolutionary Guards say Trump's Mideast peace plan will fail ■ Iran's deadly reach in the Middle East puts U.S. forces and Israel in striking range | Explained ■ The war between the U.S. and Iran has begun, in case you didn’t notice | Opinion

Nasrallah appeared before the crowd through a large screen in rallies commemorating Quds, or Jerusalem day, saying a war "would mean the whole region will be set ablaze. All US forces and interests in the region will be exterminated and those who conspired (with them) will pay the price; first Israel, then al-Saud," in reference to the ruling family in Saudi Arabia.

In addition, Nasrallah rejected what he called U.S. conditions for mediating a border and maritime dispute with Israel.

Nasrallah said Washington is "using the talks" to discuss, and even make threats over, degrading his group's capabilities, bringing up an Israeli claim that Hezbollah has precision missile factories.

"So far in Lebanon there are no factories for precision missiles," he said.

He threatened for the first time, however, that Hezbollah could consider setting up such factories if Washington continues to use the talks on border demarcation to discuss his group's capabilities.

Stay up to date: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

"My problem is allowing such discussion (of Hezbollah's capabilities). This door must be closed," he said.

Nasrallah stressed Lebanon's right to defend itself. "The Americans have no business with this. It is our right to have weapons to defend our countries and it is our right to manufacture any weapons."

A U.S. official has been shuttling between Israel and Lebanon, technically still at war, to settle the dispute.

Lebanon's foreign ministry said earlier this week that it and Israel are close to establishing a framework for negotiations under United Nations auspices and overseen by Washington on demarcating the borders. The demarcation is essential for Lebanon to access oil and gas resources.

Israel said it's willing to engage in the U.S.-mediated talks.

Israel and Lebanon each claim some 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of sea as within their own exclusive economic zones. Nasrallah said he is supportive of the Lebanese government's positions in the talks.

Tension has been running high between Iran and the U.S. over the last weeks. Hezbollah, considered a terrorist organization by the U.S., is Iran's strongest ally in the region.

Nasrallah's comments came as Saudi Arabia hosts a series of meetings to rally a unified Arab position to further isolate Iran internationally.

Shortly before a summit of the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation was set to begin in Mecca, Saudi Arabia's King Salman said Muslim heads of state are gathering in Islam's holiest city of Mecca for a summit aimed at building the future of our peoples and confronting aggressive threats to stability.

The OIC meeting takes places amid a spike in tensions between the Sunni-led kingdom and Shiite-led Iran. Middle Eastern leaders met for separate emergency summits in Mecca late Thursday as Saudi Arabia seeks to project a unified front against Iran.

"We meet in Mecca to build the future of our peoples, to achieve security and stability for our Arab and Islamic countries, and to resolutely confront aggressive threats and subversive activities," King Salman wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Syria rejected the final statement of the Arab emergency summit, which criticized what it calls Iranian intervention into Syrian affairs, saying the statement is an unacceptable interference in Syria's internal affairs.

Syria's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the Iranian presence is "legitimate because it came at the request of the Syrian government and contributed to support Syria's efforts in combating terrorism supported by some of the participants in this summit."

The summit should instead condemn the involvement of other countries in Syrian affairs, "which lacked legitimacy and legality" and provided "unlimited support in various forms to terrorist groups and prolonging the crisis in Syria," the statement read.