Hezbollah Leader Doesn't Want Lebanese Government to Resign Despite Mass Protests

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said on Saturday that the group was not demanding the government's resignation amid widespread national protests.

Nasrallah said in a televised speech that he supported the government, but called for a new agenda and "new spirit," adding that ongoing protests showed the way forward was not new taxes.

Any tax imposed on the poor would lead to a 'popular uprising' and push him to call supporters to go take to the streets, Nasrallah added.

Security forces fired tear gas and chased down protesters in Beirut on Friday after tens of thousands of people across Lebanon marched to demand the demise of a political elite they accuse of looting the economy to the point of collapse.

Lebanese protesters block a main road near Beirut amidst ongoing protests, on October 18, 2019. AFP

Lebanon's biggest protests in a decade are reminiscent of the 2011 Arab revolts that toppled four presidents. They brought people from all sects and walks of life on to the streets, holding banners and chanting slogans calling on the government of Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri to resign.

The prime minister gave in a Friday statement a 72-hour deadline to his "partners in government" to stop obstructing reforms and threatened to take a different approach otherwise, but stopped short of resigning.

Hariri said Lebanon was going through an "unprecedented, difficult time," adding that his efforts to enact reforms have been blocked by others in government whom he did not name.

At sunset, protesters poured through the villages and towns of Lebanon's south, north and east as well as the capital Beirut. No political leader, Muslim or Christian, was spared their wrath.

Across the country, they chanted for top leaders, including President Michel Aoun, PM Hariri and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to step down.

A security source said one protester was killed and four wounded after the bodyguards of a former member of parliament fired into the air in the northern city of Tripoli.