Hezbollah Chief Says UAE-Israeli Deal Was Favor to Trump, Betrayal of Islam

The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement on Friday condemned the deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalise ties as a betrayal of Islam and Arabs, saying it was done as a favor to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech that Trump announced the deal because he needed "an achievement" ahead of U.S. elections. He said he expected a number of Arab states to follow the UAE example to "satisfy" Washington.

In regard to the August 4 blast in the Beirut port, Nasrallah said that his group would wait for results of a probe into the incident. But if it turns out to be an act of sabotage by Israel, he said, then it would "pay an equal price."

Speaking in a televised speech, he said the two theories under investigation were that an accident or sabotage caused the explosion of ammonium nitrate stored at a warehouse. Israel has denied any involvement in the Aug. 4 blast that killed 172 people and injured 6,000.

Nasrallah also said that Hezbollah was not concerned with the verdict of a UN-backed tribunal over the 2005 assassination of ex-PM Rafik al-Hariri due on August 18.

He added that if any members of the Iran-backed movement are indicted, Hezbollah would stand by their innocence.

The court located outside The Hague, Netherlands, was due to give a verdict in the trial of four men on August 7 but it was postponed after the massive blast that rocked Beirut last week