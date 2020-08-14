Hezbollah Chief Says UAE-Israeli Deal Was Favor to Trump, Betrayal of Islam
Nasrallah says in televised speech that Trump announced the deal because he needed 'an achievement' ahead of U.S. elections
The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement on Friday condemned the deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalise ties as a betrayal of Islam and Arabs, saying it was done as a favor to U.S. President Donald Trump.
Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech that Trump announced the deal because he needed "an achievement" ahead of U.S. elections. He said he expected a number of Arab states to follow the UAE example to "satisfy" Washington.
In regard to the August 4 blast in the Beirut port, Nasrallah said that his group would wait for results of a probe into the incident. But if it turns out to be an act of sabotage by Israel, he said, then it would "pay an equal price."
Speaking in a televised speech, he said the two theories under investigation were that an accident or sabotage caused the explosion of ammonium nitrate stored at a warehouse. Israel has denied any involvement in the Aug. 4 blast that killed 172 people and injured 6,000.
Nasrallah also said that Hezbollah was not concerned with the verdict of a UN-backed tribunal over the 2005 assassination of ex-PM Rafik al-Hariri due on August 18.
He added that if any members of the Iran-backed movement are indicted, Hezbollah would stand by their innocence.
The court located outside The Hague, Netherlands, was due to give a verdict in the trial of four men on August 7 but it was postponed after the massive blast that rocked Beirut last week