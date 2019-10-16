Graham: Erdogan Promised to Stay Away From Northern Syrian City in Trump Phone Call

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said Tuesday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan assured U.S. President Donald Trump in a phone call that he would stay away from the northern Syrian city of Kobani.

"I was part of a phone call yesterday between President Erdogan and President Trump where President Trump received a commitment from the President of Turkey to stay away from the Kobani area to prevent further escalation in Syria," Graham tweeted.

However, Washington Post's White House correspondent Josh Dawsey later tweeted: "At one point during call, Erdogan complained about Graham to Trump without knowing Graham was in the room, per people briefed on call."

skip - Graham

At one point during call, Erdogan complained about Graham to Trump without knowing Graham was in the room, per people briefed on call. https://t.co/JghzzXLJLS — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) October 15, 2019

Following the phone call, Graham told reporters: “I do appreciate what the administration has done against Turkey through executive action, but more to follow.”

“I appreciate the phone calls yesterday with Erdogan, I think [Trump] reached out in a good way to let Turkey know they needed a cease-fire right now,” he added.

Erdogan also said Tuesday that he would press ahead with the offensive, following the abrupt decision by Trump to pull U.S. troops out of the Kurdish stronghold.

Speaking to reporters on a flight returning from Azerbaijan, Erdogan said: “They say ‘declare a cease-fire’. We will never declare a cease-fire…They are pressuring us to stop the operation. They are announcing sanctions. Our goal is clear. We are not worried about any sanctions.”

Breaking news and analyses in your inbox Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

On Monday, Trump announced sanctions on aimed at restraining the Turkish operation. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are slated to meet with Erdogan in Ankara Thursday.

Reuters contributed to this report.