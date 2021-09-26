Haaretz - back to home page
Fire Reportedly Breaks Out in Iranian Revolutionary Guards Research Center, Wounding Three

Baharestan Square in Tehran, yesterday.
Baharestan Square in Tehran, yesterday.Credit: Atta KENARE / AFP

A fire broke out in one of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) research centers in the west of Tehran on Sunday evening, state media said.

"On Sunday evening a fire broke out in one of the IRGC _ research centers in the west of Tehran. Three people were injured, and the fire has been contained," Iran state TV quoted a statement from the Guards as saying.

No reason was given for the incident.

This is a developing story. 

