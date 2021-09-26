Fire Reportedly Breaks Out in Iranian Revolutionary Guards Research Center, Wounding Three
'Three people were injured, and the fire has been contained,' Iran state TV quoted a statement from the IRGC as saying
A fire broke out in one of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) research centers in the west of Tehran on Sunday evening, state media said.
"On Sunday evening a fire broke out in one of the IRGC _ research centers in the west of Tehran. Three people were injured, and the fire has been contained," Iran state TV quoted a statement from the Guards as saying.
No reason was given for the incident.
This is a developing story.
