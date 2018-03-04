Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Lands in Egypt on First Official Trip Abroad

Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Bin Salman arrived in Egypt on Sunday to meet with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi, Cairo airport sources said. This is his first public trip abroad since he became crown prince last year and purged the country's political and economic elite in an anti-corruption drive.

Meanwhile, the presidential palace in Cairo said Sissi had spoken with U.S. President Donald Trump by phone about Egypt's fight against terrorism, and other regional issues.

Bin Salman's arrival comes a day after Egypt’s top court dismissed all outstanding legal challenges to a deal transferring two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia. The plan to cede the islands to Riyadh was announced in 2016 and became mired in political protest and legal action.

After his three-day visit to Egypt, Bin Salman will head for Britain on March 7 for an official meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May that will focus on topics such as extremism and societal reform. Later in the month he is expected to travel to the United States, Riyadh's closest Western ally.

Ties between Egypt and Saudi Arabia have become stronger since Sissi took power after ousting the Muslim Brotherhood in 2013. Egypt renders support to Riyadh as it fights against Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen.