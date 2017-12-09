Egyptian Christians Reject Meeting With Pence in Protest of Trump's Jerusalem Decision

Egypt’s Coptic Church has rejected a meeting requested by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence during his visit in the region later this month in protest against Washington’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, MENA state news agency reported on Saturday.

To really understand the Middle East - subscribe to Haaretz

The Church “excused itself from hosting Mike Pence” when he visits Egypt, citing Trump’s decision. The Church further said that the move came at “at an unsuitable time" and said it was made "without consideration for the feelings of millions of people,” MENA said.

U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in Washington, December 7, 2017 Saul Loeb / AFP

"We pray for everyone to have wisdom and rationality in addressing issues that affect the peace of the Middle East peoples," the church added in a statement.

>> Jerusalem for dummies: Why the world doesn’t recognize it as Israel’s capital ■ Jerusalem for Dummies, Part 2: What the Palestinians Want

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, This email address has already registered for this newsletter. Close

On Friday, Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayyeb, the head of al-Azhar, Egypt's highest Islamic body, announced that he was cancelling a meeting with Pence in a similar protest.

Clashes erupted for the third day running on Saturday between Palestinian protesters and Israeli soldiers following U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Trump delivered a landmark speech in Washington Wednesday, recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel. As expected, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the announcement, while Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared that the U.S. can no longer act as a mediator between Israel and the Palestinians.