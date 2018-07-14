Helena and Berta Alpert, also known as the Jamal Twins. The Jamal sisters' archive / National Library

The Secret Jewish Identity of the Jamal Twins, Egypt's Belly-dancing Stars

King Farouk and Richard Nixon were among their fans, they starred in dozens of films and their photos graced magazine covers around the world. But it is unlikely that the audiences who packed the halls in the 1950s and ‘60s knew the truth about the Egyptian sisters who became international stars

By
comments Print Subscribe now

During World War II, many nightclubs were opened in Egypt’s big cities to cater to the legions of foreign soldiers who were stationed in the country. One of the best-known of these institutions was Helmieh...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1