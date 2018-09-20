'The organ trade gangs control the streets and threaten everyone who dares to speak out'

Illegal Organ Harvesting Is Rampant in Egypt, and Refugees Are the Main Target

Thousands of Egypt's 250,000 African refugees have fallen victim to the illegal organ trade. Haaretz traveled to Cairo and spoke with six survivors. 'A strange man held a rag doused with an anesthetic over my mouth. Six days later, I woke up with a scar'

By Tamara Baraaz
CAIRO – Amal, 31, the mother of an 11-year-old boy and a refugee from Darfur living in Cairo, doesn’t yield to threats easily. Here, in the capital of Egypt, a vast, sprawling megacity of 20 million people,...

