How the UAE Is Buying Egypt

Several weeks ago, there were reports in Egypt of complaints by citizens that much of their children’s school courses, including lessons on religion, history and geography, were based on curriculum accepted by the United Arab Emirates rather than by Egypt itself. Some of the parents pointed out factual errors or what they claimed was a “distortion of history,” which, they said, could mean that their children “don’t properly know their homeland.”

Members of parliament and journalists who received the complaints warned of concern that this may be a UAE government plot to shape the identity of the next generation of Egyptians. The panic was overblown. Although there were in fact errors in the textbooks, and even in books of the Koran, there didn’t appear to be a single guiding force seeking to distort history or twist the country’s accepted narratives. Even the number of schools where these mistakes were found was scant – a few dozen among the more than 7,750 private schools in the country.

But the parents’ complaints implied a deeper concern over UAE control of the Egyptian education system in a way that could change Egyptian society. In 2015, about a year after Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi took power, the United Arab Emirates – which supported the overthrow of Sissi’s predecessor, Mohammed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood – committed to provide Egypt with 100 new schools.

At the time, the gift appeared to be a gesture of friendship toward an Egyptian ally that had joined the Saudi-initiated Arab coalition in the war against the Houthis in Yemen, which included Bahrain, the UAE and Sudan. But beyond the gift, which was not viewed in Egypt as anything beyond the generous monetary investment that it involved, the UAE was eyeing Egypt’s private schools as part of its own profitable investments.

In 2018, GEMS Education, the largest private educational consulting and management company in the world, began doing business in Egypt in partnership with the Egyptian firm Hermes. The company’s center in the UAE purchased a 50 percent stake in four schools in Egypt, in violation of a law limiting foreign ownership of private schools in the country to 20 percent. Two years later, in April 2020, the company announced that it intended to invest $300 million in the construction of 30 private schools within two years, which would accommodate 25,000 to 30,000 students. The company also provides additional services such as school uniforms, meals and training for teachers.

The Egyptian Center for Economic Studies, which published the data, noted that the number of private schools in which the UAE intended to invest was relatively small compared to the total number of private schools in Egypt. But the center also warned that such a large investment in such a small number of schools could create an educational elite for the sake of profit, which would damage the government school system and Egypt’s social structure, particularly when compared to the government’s investment in education.

According to the World Bank, about 94 percent of the Egyptian education budget goes to salaries, and another five percent for other needs, leaving only about one percent left to invest in development. In addition, comparisons involving the total number of Egyptian private schools distorts to the true picture, because the number of UAE-sponsored schools should really be compared to the total of international private schools – of which there are 217. This means that the 30 UAE schools would constitute about 14 percent of all of the international private schools in the country.

The tuition fees at these schools are exorbitant by Egyptian standards. At one British private school in Egypt, annual tuition is about $4,500 for first grade, going up to $8,800 for 12th grade. In a country in which the average wage is about $625 per month, and where more than a third of its 105 million people live at the poverty line, it’s clear that only a thin layer of wealthy people can afford such tuition payments.

Attendance at international schools has become a status symbol, like a fancy car or home in a prestigious neighborhood, in part because it ensures an economic horizon for the children of the wealthy, who generally then pursue a higher education abroad. Employers prefer graduates of these schools and offer them much higher salaries than they do to graduates of state universities. This would create a class of professionals, managers and government officials that would pass over most of the young people who can’t afford to study on this high-quality, expensive track, all financed by the UAE.

Education is not the only Egyptian subject in which the UAE is involved. The government recently announced plans to privatize two firms owned by the Egyptian military. One is an oil company, and the other is the Safi mineral water firm, the largest of its kind in the country.

The privatization of civilian-sector companies owned by the army is part of Egypt’s commitment to the International Monetary Fund to involve the private sector in the economy to a greater extent and reduce the army’s involvement in civilian operations. At the initial stage, Egypt will offer the companies to Egyptian and foreign businesses, to be followed later by a public offering on the stock exchange. According to reports from Egypt, companies from the United Arab Emirates are expected to be given priority due to the two countries’ shared diplomatic interests.

It should also be noted that the UAE and Saudi Arabia control the health sector in Egypt. The Saudis own nine hospitals while the Emiratis own 15, in addition to more than 900 labs at dozens of branches around the country. And that’s in addition to controlling pharmaceutical production in a market estimated at $45 billion. The concern is that this massive involvement in the medical field, particularly in pharmaceuticals, could eliminate medicine price supervision and result in drastic price increases that would be a blow to the poor.

Members of the Egyptian parliament also express concern that UAE firms will serve as shell companies for Israeli firms that wish to enter this lucrative market. A member of the parliamentary health committee, Inas Abdel-Halim, warned that “it’s important that parties that stir concern not enter into these investments,” as she put it. She did not specifically mention Israel, but the hint was clear enough.

Privatization is a frightening concept in Egypt and sparks major concern over unemployment and a “loss of national assets,” as it is called. But it looks as if President Sissi, who has been showered with praise by international lending institutions for what he has done on the economic front, has not been ruffled by criticism. Foreign investment in Egypt is a sign of a return of confidence in the economy, and economic growth forecasts of five to six percent this year might encourage further investment.

The sums involved are still not huge, however. In 2019, they amounted to about $9 billion, but the hope is that they will grow to as much as $100 billion. At the moment, that may seem to be an unrealistic aspiration. But the entry of international oil and gas firms into Egypt, and the prospect that the gas could be sold to Europe, might transform Egypt in the coming decade into a country that can stand on its own two feet, even if such growth comes at the expense of the economically weaker portions of the population.