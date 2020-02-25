A Look Back at Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's Three Decade Rule

Egypt's ousted former President Hosni Mubarak has died at the age of 91, state television said on Tuesday, weeks after undergoing surgery.

Mubarak ruled Egypt for almost 30 years, during which he was likened to a modern-day pharaoh. After being ousted by Arab Spring uprisings in 2011, Mubarak was jailed but was freed in 2017 after being acquitted of most charges.

Haaretz's looks back at the autocratic leader who rose to power following the assassination of Anwar Sadat.

An undated photo of Hosni Mubarak as a young Royal Egyptian Air Force Lieutenant taken before the revolution that deposed King Farouk in 1952. AFP

Then Egyptian Vice-President Hosni Mubarak shakes hands with Chinese leader Mao Tse Tung in Peking (now Beijing), China, April 20, 1976. AFP

Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, right, and then Vice President Mubarak, just before soldiers opened fire, killing Sadat and injuring Mubarak, October 6, 1981. BILL FOLEY/AP

Britain's then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher greets Mubarak inside 10 Downing Street, London, March 14, 1985. Stringer UK/ REUTERS

Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, U.S. President Bill Clinton, Mubarak, PLO Leader Yasser Arafat and Jordanian King Hussein at the signing of the Oslo Accords II, Taba, Egypt, September 24, 1995. OHAYON AVI / לעמ

Hosni Mubarak (R) and other Arab leaders following Yasser Arafat's funeral cortege, Al-Maza military airport, Cairo, November 12, 2004. AFP

Mubarak and First lady Suzanne pose for a family photo with their two sons Gamal (R) and Alaa (2nd-L) and the latter's wife Heidi al-Sakher (L) in Cairo, October 3, 2007. AFP

Libyan Leader Muammar Gaddafi with Mubarak in Tripoli, December 24, 2008. AFP

Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak looks attends a meeting at the Presidential palace, in Cairo, Egypt, April 2, 2008. AMR NABIL,AP

Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak welcomes Israeli President Shimon Peres at Sharm el Sheikh airport, 2009. Amos Ben Gershom / GPO

U.S. President Barack Obama meets with Mubarak in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington September 1, 2010. Jason Reed/Reuters

From left to right: Hillary Clinton, Mahmoud Abbas, Hosni Mubarak and Benjamin Netanyahu during peace talks in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, September 14, 2010. AFP

A wounded demonstrator carries a poster during the Arab Spring in Cairo, Egypt, January 31, 2011. Manoocher Deghati/AP

Anti-government protestors stand next to posters with cartoons of President Hosni Mubarak at Tahrir square in Cairo, Egypt, February 9, 2011. AP

Roses lay on the list of Egyptians killed since the anti-Mubarak revolt displayed in Cairo's Tahrir square on February 12, 2011, a day after his ouster from 30 years in power AFP

Supporters of Egypt's ousted President Hosni Mubarak gather outside a police academy during a court hearing for the former president in Cairo, Egypt, August 15, 2011. AP

"I will never give you peace and you will not rule me for another day," Tahirir Square, Cairo , May 22, 2012 AFP PHOTO/MAHMUD HAMS

Egyptian toppled president Hosni Mubarak and his two sons Alaa (R) and Gamal stand behind bars during their trial at the Police Academy, Cairo, September 14, 2013. AFP

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak waves to his supporters from his stretcher as he returns to Maadi military hospital in Cairo November 29, 2014. REUTERS

Ousted Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak waves to his supporters outside the area where he is hospitalized during his birthday at Maadi military hospital on the outskirts of Cairo, May 4, 2015. Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

Hosni Mubarak escorted by his two sons Alaa and Gamal as he testifies over charges of plotting jailbreaks and attacks on police during the 2011 uprising, Cairo, December 26, 2018. AFP

