Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

WATCH |

Drone Over Bethlehem Shows a Near Empty Nativity Church on Orthodox Christmas

Only 12 months ago, Bethlehem was celebrating its busiest festive season for two decades, amid a sustained drop in violence and a corresponding surge in the number of pilgrims and tourists

Reuters
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail

Comments