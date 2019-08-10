Car Bomb in Libyan City of Benghazi Kills Two UN Staff, Medical Sources Say

People gather at the site where a car bomb exploded in Benghazi, Libya August 10, 2019.

A car bomb in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Saturday killed two UN staff, several medical sources said.

A Reuters reporter at a Benghazi hospital saw a list of names of those killed identifying them as working for the United Nations Libya mission (UNSMIL).

UNSMIL spokesman Jean El Alam did not immediately respond to phone calls and emails.

