Car Bomb in Libyan City of Benghazi Kills Two UN Staff, Medical Sources Say
United Nations Libya Mission spokesman has yet to comment on reports
A car bomb in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Saturday killed two UN staff, several medical sources said.
A Reuters reporter at a Benghazi hospital saw a list of names of those killed identifying them as working for the United Nations Libya mission (UNSMIL).
UNSMIL spokesman Jean El Alam did not immediately respond to phone calls and emails.
