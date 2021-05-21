Bomb Blast Kills 6 People at pro-Palestinian Rally in Southwest Pakistan
The bomb, which was attached to a motorcycle, targeted the vehicle of the leader of the hardline religious party that had organized the event
People take part in a rally in support of Palestinians, in Karachi, Pakistan, Thursday, May 2021.Credit: Fareed Khan,AP
A bomb blast on Friday killed six people at a pro-Palestinian rally in Southwest Pakistan, police said.
The bomb, which was attached to a motorcycle, targeted the vehicle of the leader of the hardline religious party that had organized the event, local police chief Jafar Khan told Reuters by phone.
It exploded as people were dispersing at the end of the rally in Chaman city near the Afghan border, he said.
