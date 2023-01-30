Haaretz - back to home page
One Person Killed in Third Airstrike in Syria in Less Than 24 Hours, Rights Org Reports

In November, a convoy of fuel tankers was attacked by drones in the same area, and Hezbollah-affiliated media attributed the attack to Israel. However, Israel rarely claims responsibility for attacks attributed to it in Syria

A strike in Damascus, Syria, 2019.
A strike in Damascus, Syria, 2019. Credit: SANA / AP
Unidentified aircraft attacked an oil tanker loaded with weapons and ammunition of Iranian-backed militias in eastern Syria in a third round of airstrikes in less than 24 hours, killing one person, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, reported on Monday.

The tanker exploded in Al-Suwayyah town in Al-Bokamal countryside, east of the Deir Ezzor province near the Iraqi border, killing one person in an initial death toll, according to SOHR.

On Sunday, unidentified aircraft attacked a convoy of trucks in the same area.

On Monday morning, an Iranian-backed militia leader and two of his non-Syrian escorts were killed in renewed airstrikes by drones.

Earlier this month, Syrian state media reported an Israeli attack in the Damascus area, in which two soldiers were killed. Later, the Syrian army announced that, following the attack, activity at the city's international airport was shut down for several hours.

In November, a convoy of fuel tankers was attacked by drones in the same area, and Hezbollah-affiliated media attributed the attack to Israel.

About a month later, Israel's Chief of Staff at the time, Aviv Kochavi, admitted Israeli involvement and hinted that Air Force planes took part in the attack - a rare move since Israel rarely claims responsibility for attacks in Syria attributed to its military.

