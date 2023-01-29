How Fairuz Became Saudi Arabia's Buzzkill

It was a dazzling evening in early January in the Saudi Arabian capital, drawing popular singers from all over the Arab world. Indeed, Mohammed Bin Salman, heir to the Saudi throne, and Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of General Authority for Entertainment, chalked up a major achievement by organizing the Trio Arabic Night concert, dubbed "a historic and unique event" by Lebanon's An-Nahar newspaper. But the iconic Lebanese singer Fairuz, who has been putting a spoke in the crown prince's wheels lately, refused to perform at the concert, which went viral under the hashtag #Trio_Night.

In general, invitations to perform in the kingdom are coveted by Arab music stars because of the huge sums of money involved. Many are ready to normalize Saudi Arabia and overlook the injustices perpetrated by Prince Mohammed. But the 88-year-old Fairuz was a no-show at the celebratory event and rejected an offer to receive an award from the crown prince.

Open gallery view Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Thailand, in November 2022. Concealing the kingdom’s human rights issues. Credit: Athit Perawongmetha/AP

Shortly thereafter, Lebanese-American professor As’ad AbuKhalil revealed on Twitter the story of Fairuz’s refusal to participate, sparking an uproar in the social networks and the Arab media.

Many had been asking, “Will Fairuz perform in Saudi Arabia?” The answer, according to AbuKhalil, a political scientist, is that the Saudis offered Fairuz millions of dollars to perform at any event in Riyadh, including the one in January, but that she refused. Reema Rahbany, Fairuz’s daughter, confirmed the story in the Arab media and said her mother would not appear in Saudi Arabia. “She will perform only in Lebanon,” she said.

A Nicki Minaj opting out

Fairuz’s refusal to perform in Saudi Arabia has burst the bubble of ostensible cultural liberalism that the crown prince has been trying to create, and has instead trained a spotlight on the kingdom's problematic values, which it has sought to conceal through "music-washing."

Syrian music critic and television presenter Charles Abdul Aziz explained in a column in the online cultural magazine Raseef 22 that Fairuz has refused to cooperate for political reasons and due to Saudi policies that harm human rights. She also has criticized the country's foreign policy, which has exacerbated Lebanon’s political crisis. In particular, she cited the 2017 affair when Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri briefly resigned due to pressure from Saudi Arabia, which included being put under house arrest for two days.

Fairuz is not the first or only performing artist to shun the Saudis. In a show of support for Saudi women and LGBTQ rights in the kingdom, the Trinidadian-born hip-hop star Nicki Minaj, who lives in the United States, canceled a 2019 performance at a festival due to take place in the city of Jeddah. Her decision was due in part to pressure from activists at the Human Rights Foundation who were calling for a boycott Saudi Arabia.

Open gallery view Nicki Minaj. The Trinidadian-born hip-hop star refused to perform in Jeddah in 2019. Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

But the Jeddah story didn’t end there. Mariah Carey did perform in the city, that year: “As the first female international artist to perform in Saudi Arabia, Mariah recognizes the cultural significance of this event and will continue to support global efforts towards equality for all,” her publicist explained in a media statement.

Human Rights Watch made short shrift of Carey's claim of “equality for all,” citing a long list of cases where the rights of feminist activists were being violated in the kingdom. The most prominent of the local activists was Loujain al-Hathloul, whose story received worldwide coverage: She was arrested several times beginning in 2018 for joining in demonstrations in front of the royal palace in Riyadh, jailed and after her release in February 2021 was barred from leaving the country for five years.

Open gallery view Justin Bieber. Despite pressure, went ahead with his December, 2021 performance in Saudi Arabia. Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

The sound of money

Cultural events such as concerts held in Riyadh award the regime a seal of approval for the ways in which it is supposedly changing the face of the kingdom. In 2021, Prince Mohammed appointed a special committee with a budget of $64 billion to develop a local entertainment, leisure and film industry. But all those billions have failed to erase the memory of the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, an act that reflects the attitude of the Saudi ruler toward critics of the regime and anyone who seeks change.

Hatice Cengiz, Khashoggi's fiancee, explained in an article in The Washington Post on November 20, 2021, why performing artists must avoid any kind of cooperation with the heir to the Saudi throne. In the piece, she appealed to Justin Bieber ahead of the popular Canadian singer's planned concert in the kingdom: “I am writing to you with a plea: Cancel your December 5 performance in Saudi Arabia. This is a unique opportunity to send a powerful message to the world that your name and talent will not be used to restore the reputation of a regime that kills its critics.”

Despite her call, money apparently prevailed and Bieber went ahead with his performance.

So far, Prince Mohammed has succeeded in defeating the boycott campaign, broadcasts a message of business as usual and smiles for the cameras. He even provided an elegant response to the Americans on the question of the Khashoggi murder by challenging them with his own question: Why, “with so many U.S. journalists killed, missing, or detained” – including Shireen Abu Akleh, the Al Jazeera journalist killed during an Israel army raid in May 2022 – “the murder of Jamal Khashoggi was being politicized.”

From his point of view, the Khashoggi affair and issues involving human rights need not be on the agenda because in the end money solves everything.

For the time being, that strategy is working well. Performing artists continue to flock to Saudi Arabia and the kingdom is staging more and more performances. But this has not kept the international community from warning against cooperation with the regime in Riyadh. Thus, for example, Amnesty International appealed to soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently joined a Saudi team, to take responsibility as a famous and influential figure, and shine a light on the problematic sides of life in the kingdom.

However, while the West calls for boycotting the Saudis, in the Arab world the silence that prevails over the crown prince's strategy of obscuring his wrongdoings is deafening. Few criticize him. Fairuz’s refusal to perform in Saudi Arabia has opened up a crack in that wall of silence and presents a challenge to the many performers from the Arab world and elsewhere who essentially cooperate with the regime.

Not every artist can say no to Prince Mohammed, but Fairuz has proved that there are those who can wield the power and influence of their celebrity to distance themselves from the regime – even while others exit the stage in Riyadh with their pockets full of dollars.