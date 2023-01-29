Airstrike Hits Convoy on Syria-Iraq Border, Rights Org Reports

Unidentified aircrafts attacked a convoy of trucks on the Syria-Iraq border on Sunday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, reported.

According to the report, six refrigerated trucks coming from Iraq were struck in eastern Syria, killing and injuring the occupants.

On Saturday, it was also reported that a convoy of vehicles belonging to Hezbollah entered Syria through the Iraqi border in the same Syrian district.

In November, a convoy of fuel tankers was attacked by drones in the same area, and media affiliated with Hezbollah attributed the attack to Israel.

About a month later, Israel's Chief of Staff at the time, Aviv Kochavi, admitted Israeli involvement and hinted that Air Force planes took part in the attack. "We could not have known about the Syrian convoy that was crossing from Iraq to Syria. We could not have known what was in it, and we could not have known that out of 25 trucks, this is the truck… and there the pilots need to be sent," he said.

The Wall Street Journal reported the day after the attack by militia members in Iraq that two cars were destroyed in the operation and at least ten people were killed, including Iranians. Additional sources who spoke to the newspaper said that it was suspected that at least some of the cars were also carrying missiles, in addition to oil and ammunition.

Earlier this month, Syrian state media reported on an Israeli attack in the Damascus area, in which two soldiers were killed. Later, the Syrian army announced that, following the attack, activity at the city's international airport was shut down for several hours.