The filet mignon at Nash Kray ("our country" in Russian), located in a high-end district in Damascus, is particularly delicious, according to restaurant recommendations in Syria. The fish carpaccio garnished with caviar is also recommended. The filet mignon is $16; add a first course of selected imported cheeses (about $5) and a nice dessert, and a customer can expect to pay around $30, including tip. Very cheap by Israeli standards, especially for anyone who has only dreamed of eating falafel in Damascus.

