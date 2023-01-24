Haaretz - back to home page
UN Palestinian Refugee Agency Calls for $1.6 Billion in Financial Aid

Last November, UNRWA Commissioner-General Lazzarini said that the agency's financial woes could result in it no longer being able to fulfil its mandate to provide humanitarian aid throughout the middle east

Reuters
Reuters
A Palestinian volunteer outside an aid distribution center run by UNRWA in Gaza City, Saturday.
A Palestinian volunteer outside an aid distribution center run by UNRWA in Gaza City, in 2022.Credit: Mahmud Hams / AFP
Reuters
Reuters

The United Nations agency that delivers basic services to millions of Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) appealed on Tuesday for $1.6 billion in funding after its head warned it was struggling to fulfil its mandate due to spiraling costs and shrinking resources.

Established in 1949 following the first Arab-Israeli war, UNRWA provides public services including schools, primary healthcare and humanitarian aid in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

"Compounding challenges over the last year including underfunding, competing global crises, inflation, disruption in the supply chain, geopolitical dynamics and skyrocketing levels of poverty and unemployment among Palestine refugees have put immense strain on UNRWA," the agency said in a statement.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini told Reuters in November that the agency's financial woes could result in it no longer being able to fulfil its mandate, which last month was renewed by the UN for another three years.

Last September, the U.S. announced $64 million in aid for UNRWA, days before Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was set to address the UN General Assembly amid rumblings of Palestinian plans to seek full UN membership at the UN Security Council.

Ben Samuel contributed to his story.

