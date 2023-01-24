In Adding Iran's Revolutionary Guards to Terror List, Europe May Actually Harm Israel

The resolution approved by the European Parliament last week recommending that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps be added to the European Union’s list of terror groups has caused a storm.

The resolution is non-binding and will need to go through a lengthy legal process to be implemented. As the EU’s foreign minister, Josep Borrell, said after the vote, "It is something that cannot be decided without a court [of the EU], a court decision first. You cannot say I consider you a terrorist because I don't like you."

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian reported that in a phone call last Thursday with Borrell, the latter told him that the resolution would never be put into effect.

Open gallery view Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian speaks to journalists during a joint press conference with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bouhabib in Beirut, Lebanon, on Friday. Credit: Bilal Hussein/ AP

For the EU’s foreign ministers, it’s much easier to adopt a package of additional sanctions on Iran – which is what they did on Monday – that cover 37 government figures known to have used brutal force against Iranians joining the protests that followed the murder of Mahsa Amini last September. Sanctions like these don’t require much deliberation, they are easy to implement and, most of all, don’t disrupt the status quo in relation between Europe and Iran.

These aren’t the first Western sanctions imposed in response to Tehran’s crackdown on the protests. However, Iran’s decision to put at least four of the protestors to death – in addition to Alireza Akbari, who had been an Iranian deputy defense minister as well as a British citizen – caused the EU to step up actions against the regime in Tehran.

As a result of Iranian actions, European public opinion has become even more hostile to the regime. But the calls to add the IRGC to the EU's terror list have already spurred a debate because the wording of the European Parliament resolution justifies putting the Revolutionary Guards on the list due to its terrorist activity, suppression of demonstrators and provision of drones to Russia.

Britain, which imposed sanctions on Iranian individuals and organizations of its own last week, has been warned by a top official of the consequences of designating the IRGC a terrorist organization.

“Proscribing a state entity under the Terrorism Act 2000 would depart from consistent and decades long UK policy, and calls into question the definition of terrorism which, to date, has proven practical and effective,” Jonathan Hall, the government’s independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, said in a report obtained by The Independent.

“If state forces are capable of being ‘concerned in terrorism’, the question of how the definition of terrorism applies to other state forces will have to be addressed, at risk of upsetting the settled meaning of terrorism in domestic law,” the report said.

Israel should be listening carefully to Hall’s warning because a decision on the IRGC could impact the Israel Defense Forces and Israel's intelligence agencies. They, too, could find themselves accused of terrorist activity if the definition of the IRGC as a terrorist organization is approved.

Open gallery view Revolutionary Guards' march in Tehran. Credit: AP

EU countries will have to examine terrorism designations on two levels. A first question is whether a government body can be designated as a terrorist organization without the designation applying to the government that operates it. Another question is whether the definition of terror organization should include harm to human rights, suppressing demonstrations, and selling weapons to Europe's enemies. It is this dilemma that may create a complex problem for Israel in the European Union.

Considering Europe's harsh criticism of Israeli policy in the territories, human rights violations that may become more severe under the new government, targeted killings, and plans to reduce the Supreme Court's power, this is an important debate.

Until now, the High Court of Justice has served as a defensive barrier against international legal interference. As the European Parliament and many in Britain have suggested, if the definition of terror is widened, interested parties in the EU and UK will be able to sue the IDF, the Shin Bet, and even specific individuals.

Open gallery view Supreme Court President Esther Hayut and High Court of Justice Ofer Cassif at the Supreme Court, Jerusalem, March 13, 2019. Credit: Olivier Fitoussi

It would be worthwhile for Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, who initially lauded the British government for "its intention of putting the Revolutionary Guards on the list of terrorist organizations" and was forced to retract his remarks after learning that no change was in the offing, to consider carefully what the impact of such a move would be for Israel.

Open gallery view Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Aside from grappling with issues of law and principle, European countries are concerned that such a decision will make reaching an agreement even more unlikely. It is especially true for Germany and France, which are participating in the Iran nuclear talks. The Iranian foreign minister maintains that the agreement has not yet expired and that Washington plans to renew it.

By moving the debate over the status of the IRGC to the courts without setting a date for the hearing or a deadline, the EU provides itself with an easy escape route. Now, the EU's Working Party on Terrorism will make its recommendations to the European Council (a forum of heads of State of the Union), and only then will a final decision be made.

The EU terror blacklist was created after 9/11. Today it includes 13 individuals and 21 organizations, but the list isn’t set in stone and is updated once every six months. Some organizations may be removed from the list – both the European and U.S. versions of it – for political reasons, as when President Joe Biden removed the Yemeni rebels from the U.S. list to allow negotiations with them over a cease-fire.

Similarly, one should ask why the Taliban doesn’t appear on the U.S. list despite its long history of terror acts against U.S. forces in Afghanistan and its brutal repression of human rights. Moreover, the U.S. negotiated an agreement with the Taliban to withdraw from Afghanistan, which included an understanding that American forces would not be harmed as they pulled out.

Open gallery view President Joe Biden at the White House. Credit: Susan Walsh/AP

Washington maintains close ties with the Lebanese government and is helping its army, even though Hezbollah, which is on the U.S. list of terrorist organizations, is represented in the cabinet and is actively involved in government activities.

The IRGC’s inclusion on the U.S. blacklist has not prevented Washington from negotiating with Tehran over a renewed nuclear agreement. If one is eventually reached, the designation won’t stop the U.S. from signing it.

Tehran has also turned a blind eye to the blacklist. Initially, it demanded the removal of the IRGC from the blacklist as a condition for further nuclear talks. According to Iran's leaders, lifting the severe economic sanctions imposed on it is more important than whether the IRGC is listed on the terror blacklist or not. Ultimately, the debate over the status of the Revolutionary Guards could force governments to reconsider such lists.