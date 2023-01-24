In Adding Iran's Revolutionary Guards to Terror List, Europe May Actually Harm Israel
The IDF and the Shin Bet could find themselves facing serious allegations if the EU adds the Iranian organization to its terror blacklist. Harm to human rights and weapons sales to enemies of the EU are likely to be included in the expanded definition
The resolution approved by the European Parliament last week recommending that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps be added to the European Union’s list of terror groups has caused a storm.
