Not a Single Abaya in Sight: Could K-pop Influence Saudi Women's Rights?

Qatar may have been the big winner of the World Cup, but it’s Saudi Arabia that's still celebrating. The friendly soccer match Thursday between a Saudi all-star team and Paris Saint-Germain drew a sell-out crowd – and it sure helped that PSG's Lionel Messi faced off against Cristiano Ronaldo, a new addition in the Saudi league.

The Saudi team lost but the big winner here was Turki Al-Sheikh, who heads the Riyadh Season, an annual entertainment and sports bonanza that began in October and is scheduled to last until March.

According to Al-Sheikh, about 12 million people have already attended the Season, which was launched in 2019 and is hugely popular with foreign tourists.

Open gallery view Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi playing in the Riyadh Season Cup soccer match on Thursday. Credit: Franck Fife/AFP

Artists from all over the world are performing at dozens of venues in the Saudi capital, while hundreds of restaurants serving local and international fare are keeping the visitors sated. Designer stores and fashion shows are also an integral part of the pageant – and now Saudi Arabia can boast the world's largest fireworks display.

The Riyadh Season is part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's vision to make his country an international center of entertainment and tourism by 2030. No investment is too great to achieve this goal.

The kingdom’s clerics and conservative communities don’t like these ostentatious projects, which they say open Saudi Arabia to an “invasion by the West.” On Friday the Riyadh Season provided them with some lethal ammunition: a concert by the South Korean girl group Blackpink.

BLACKPINK's Riyadh performance.

About 25,000 tickets at prices between $50 and $190 quickly sold out. The young women's entrance in their short dresses was accompanied by the ringing of bells, while their thousands of fans illuminated the site with pink lights.

Based on Saudi law, their dance moves, short skirts, heavy makeup and uncovered heads were enough to get them arrested. But they went a step further when they opened their show with a song in which they alluded to being prostitutes.

On Twitter, the number of denunciations by Saudis and other Arabs in the region probably rivals the number of fans of the band, which is also known for its support for the LGBTQ community. But the Saudi organizers proudly noted the huge success of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa in their first appearance in the Middle East.

They seemed to really enjoy the praises the kingdom bestowed on them for being a “pioneer in empowering women.” It looks like pinkwashing isn't only an Israeli invention.

Open gallery view Visitors arriving at Boulevard World at the Riyadh Season 2022 last November. Credit: Ahmed Yosri/Reuters

To the northwest of the Saudi bubble, in Jordan, things are a bit gloomier. Aside from the deep economic crisis, the uproar there took place early in the month when the Jordanian film “The Alleys” arrived on Netflix (it’s not on Netflix Israel yet). Bassel Ghandour's movie was made in 2020 but was censored before reaching theaters. Now the full version is being shown, and Jordan's arbiters of culture are fuming.

The film portrays one of Amman’s poor and crime-ridden neighborhoods and includes “improper” romantic scenes and foul language, not to mention a bit of the criminal underworld mixed in. All that comes “with partial funding by the Jordanian government and right under its nose,” according to Jordanian lawmaker Muhammad Abu Sailik, who said the people who produced and funded the movie should be prosecuted.

“Freedom is an important thing, but it stops when it harms the freedom of others,” he said. “We were born and grew up in these neighborhoods; those aren’t our neighborhoods and that’s not our people.”

One journalist replied: “Our doctors will explain to patients that they don't need any medication and that our neighborhoods are clean. Lawyers will give one piece of advice to their clients: Travel around the country because our neighborhoods are full of good and righteous people, and our mothers won't have to worry anymore.

“'Be safe,' they’ll tell their children; in our neighborhoods there are no drugs, no prostitution and no foul language. There’s no crime there; you only find all that in the decadent West.”

Culture wars are nothing new – not in Jordan or Saudi Arabia either – but they're no longer power struggles among the conservatives, liberals and other segments of society. The state is being lambasted by the public because the state draws the red lines.

The undermining of religious values, society's foundations and culture is no longer seen as an undermining of the values of the Arab or Muslim collective, but as a local political battle. To borrow from a local phrase, the fear is: If the Saudi cedars catch fire, what will the Jordanian moss say?