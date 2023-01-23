Analysis |
K-pop Rocks Riyadh – and Riles the Clerics
Girl group Blackpink's short skirts and uncovered heads scandalized many Saudis, while a movie that features intimate scenes has done the same in Jordan
Qatar may have been the big winner of the World Cup, but it’s Saudi Arabia that's still celebrating. The friendly soccer match Thursday between a Saudi all-star team and Paris Saint-Germain drew a sell-out crowd – and it sure helped that PSG's Lionel Messi faced off against Cristiano Ronaldo, a new addition in the Saudi league.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER
Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
Already signed up? LOG IN
In the News
Paid by IFCJ