Egypt Is Scrabbling for Dollars and Fears That Netanyahu Will Set Its Streets Ablaze

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly showed up last Saturday to a meeting of senior officials in northern Sinai like a bookkeeper. He carried with him a precise list of the issues he wished to discuss: "Egypt produces 100 billion pitas a year, and 275 million pitas a day on average. The latest price increase added another 10 grush [piasters] to the cost of manufacturing of a single pita, in other words about 10 billion Egyptian pounds per year[about $37 million],” said Madbouly.

Madbouly reported to journalists that the cost of producing a single pita was 65 pisaters (0.65 pounds) before the Russian invasion of Ukraine and is now 90 piasters. Nonetheless, Egyptians who are entitled to subsidies pay only 5 piasters for this pita. The true price of a liter of diesel fuel is 11 Egyptian pounds, he said, but the real price people pay is just 7.25 pounds. In other words, the government subsidizes the price by four pounds, costing the treasury about 60 billion pounds (over 200 million USD).

With his report, it seemed Madbouly was preparing the ground for more price increases on fuel and pita, two essential goods that affect every Egyptian household - and on which price increases in the past have lead to mass protests across the country.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi has said that anyone “who can pay for a wedding for themselves can also buy basic goods at realistic prices,” but now the expected increase is so significant that it could once again lead to widespread protests that could go so far as to threaten the stability of Egypt.

Egypt needs foreign currency urgently. Its foreign currency reserves are now just $24 billion and some of that belongs to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, who deposited a few billion dollars in Egyptian banks as guarantees for loans Egypt has requested.

Recently, Egypt received a new loan from the International Monetary Fund for $3 billion which will be spread out over a few years - but this is a tiny sum compared to its national debt of over $220 billion, of which some $155 billion is external.

Open gallery view Egyptian pitas in a Cairo market Credit: AMR ABDALLAH DALSH/Reuters

This loan comes with a long list of conditions Egypt has committed to, including a deep cut in subsidies, privatization of government companies, reducing the share of the military in the civilian economy, and letting the exchange rate of the pound float against the dollar. This is a heavy price for a loan, and it's already being felt.

The exchange rate climbed to 35 Egyptian pounds to the dollar, then dropped to 25 pounds, the spiked again this week to 32. And this isn't the first time Egypt has experienced such a dramatic devaluation of its currency following a loan.

Egyptians no longer know what prices await them every morning and what they will be able to buy now that their salaries have lost about 30 percent of their purchasing power.

In addition, many items - estimated to be worth about $15 billion - are stuck in customs because importers are struggling to get their hands on U.S. dollars due to new restrictions the government imposed on withdrawing foreign currency.

"Now only don't I know how much money I'll have left when I come back from the market, I don't know what I'll even be able to buy," one Egyptian tweeted.

Egypt could very well also run into more trouble when it asks for aid from its Arab allies such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE and more recently, Qatar.

On Wednesday, at a session of the World Economic Forum in Davos in Switzerland, Saudi finance minister Mohammed al-Jadaan made it clear the kingdom would change its foreign aid policy. "We used to give direct grants and deposits with no strings attached, and we are changing that. We are working with international financial institutions to actually say we need to see reforms," he said.

This is not positive news for Egypt, which relies heavily on direct Saudi aid. Riyadh may have deposited some $5 billion in Egyptian banks, but this money was intended to serve as a base for Riyadh purchasing $10 billion worth of Egyptian companies. So far, only $1.6 billion worth of those transactions have been carried out.

Open gallery view Egyptian currency Credit: Mohamed Abd El Ghany

To actualize the full potential of the deal, Egypt will need to sell more profitable companies. Though most of those companies are controlled by the military, which made it clear to al-Sissi last year that it does not intend to give up its assets.

Now, al-Sissi is looking for a way to calm the IMF without upsetting the military. It seems the best solution would be establishing private Egyptian companies to buy the assets from the military on paper, yet allow the generals to keep running them.

Al-Sissi understands that he can't continue to waste money without accounting for it while simultaneously tightening Egyptians' belts. In December, he ordered the prime minister to present a detailed economic plan within a month for how the government planned to trim the budget, reduce inflation – which has now reached 20 percent – and lower prices. Even economics textbooks can't offer such a plan, but preliminary attempts are being made.

The governor of Egypt’s central bank decided to raise interest rates by 3 percent to 16.5 percent. This is an important step that should have been taken months ago, as it may have prevented the bleeding of $20 billion that was spent out of the country in the meantime in search for better interest rates elsewhere. Some of this money might be recovered. Proof of this can be found in a report issued this week about $1 billion that was invested into the Egyptian capital markets since the central bank's move.

At the same time, Madbouly issued a series of rules including a ban on the construction of new projects that require funding in dollars, reducing trips abroad by government employees and requiring ministers to receive personal approval from the prime minister for every trip.

Critics of al-Sissi say this is nothing but a smokescreen - as he himself continues to spend money building the country's New Administrative Capital consisting of the second largest mosque in the Middle East and the biggest soccer stadium in Africa.

As far as mosques are concerned, according to the Waqf ministry, Egypt has more than 140,000 mosques, 10,000 of which have been built during al-Sissi’s term beginning in 2014. As the number of worshippers in Egypt continues to drop, it seems the answer to why so many mosques are being built is political. As Al-Sissi fights the Muslim Brotherhood to the death, he wants to maintain the image that he supports religion.

Open gallery view Al-Sissi touching down in Abu-Dabi on Wednesday Credit: MOHAMED AL HAMMADI/UAE PRESIDE

Arab media outlets report that al-Sissi is aware of the public's fury, which is why he cancelled his official visit to the New Administrative Capital last week to inaugurate the new metro line that connects it with Cairo. In addition, the inernational youth policy forum scheduled for February in Sharm al-Sheikh may be cancelled due to high costs.

This conference is particularly important to al-Sissi in that in demonstrates his close relationship with the Egyptian people, especially the youth. Cancelling such a conference would be a relatively small financial saving considering Egypt's current crisis, and thus shows that al-Sissi views the situation as fragile and is attempting to avoid a breakout of protests that would force him into a confrontation with the Egyptian public.

In this light, it is possible to understand al-Sissi’s sensitivity to the developments in the Israeli and Palestinian sphere, which in his view could very well set the Egyptian street ablaze. This week he held a small summit with Jordanian King Abdullah and the chairman of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas – and the next day al-Sissi flew to Abu Dhabi to participate in a summit organized by the ruler of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, with the leaders of the Gulf states.

Officially, Egypt announced that the summit in Abu Dhabi was meant to “strengthen the links and cooperation between Egypt and its brothers in the Gulf,” but according to Egyptian sources, possible ways to act concerning the new Israeli government were discussed at both meetings.

Egypt is worried that another visit of an Israeli minister to the Temple Mount or a grandstanding expansion of settlement construction could well lead to an outbreak of Palestinian violence in the West Bank, drag the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip into the violent escalation and this would lead later to uncontrolled protests in Egyptian cities.

“When Egyptians go out to demonstrate against Israel’s policies they receive public legitimacy and the regime will find it difficult to stop them,” an Egyptian journalist who works in the government media told Haaretz. “But such demonstrations have a life of their own and in a moment they can turn into a protest against the government, against poverty and waste, and we have a direct confrontation whose results can be lethal,” he added.

Open gallery view Itamar Ben-Gvir at the Temple Mount on Tuesday.

Egypt is making great efforts to placate Hamas – and at the same time is conducting intensive talks with senior officials in Israel. According to one assessment, the release of the video in which the Israeli held hostage by Hamas, Abera Mengistu, came about because of these Egyptian efforts – with the goal of speeding up a prisoner swap that could lead to further easing of the blockade on the Gaza Strip.

The Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar reported on Wednesday that Hamas informed Israel via Egypt that it was willing to continue the prisoner swap negotiations from the point which they ended the last time. The report, which the paper claims is based on Egyptian sources, stated that the agreement they have reached so far includes the release of Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, as well as information on the state of deceased Israeli soldiers Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin. In return, Israel will release prisoners that it had rearrested after they were released in the Gilad Shalit deal, as well as some women, minors and longtime prisoners.

Open gallery view The man presented as Abera Mengistu in the Hamas footage.

The report does not provide details of how many prisoners will be involved, and whether this agreement was reached during the term of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – or during the term of the previous “government of change” headed by prime ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, who al-Sissi had good relations with, as he does with Netanyahu.

The commentaries published in Israel after the Mengistu video was released explained that Hamas was under pressure from the families of Palestinian prisoners – so it is interested in speeding up the deal. But in light of the intensive Egyptian involvement, it seems Cairo is no less stressed to complete the exchange deal in order to intensify its cooperation with the Netanyahu government and demonstrate how essential Egypt will be down the road, so it can continue to leverage its influence and serve as a counterbalance to the expected ambitions of the new Israeli government.