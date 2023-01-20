Egypt Is on the Edge, and Netanyahu Could Push It Over
With Egyptians already facing price hikes, a hardline policy against the Palestinians from Israel’s far-right government could put President Al-Sissi in hot water
Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly showed up last Saturday to a meeting of senior officials in northern Sinai like a bookkeeper. He carried with him a precise list of the issues he wished to discuss: "Egypt produces 100 billion pitas a year, and 275 million pitas a day on average. The latest price increase added another 10 grush [piasters] to the cost of manufacturing of a single pita, in other words about 10 billion Egyptian pounds per year[about $37 million],” said Madbouly.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER
Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
Already signed up? LOG IN
In the News
Paid by IFCJ