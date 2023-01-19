The UAE Is Going Local. But Will Anyone Show Up?

The United Arab Emirates’ attempt to convene the UN Security Council after Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Givir’s visit to the Temple Mount has already been forgotten. The same can be said for Abu Dhabi’s condemnation of Ben-Gvir’s provocative act and the sanctions Israel imposed on the Palestinian Authority, including a deep cut in the tax revenue it collects and transfers to the PA.

Last week, the countries that will participate in the second Negev Summit in Morocco later this year met in Abu Dhabi to discuss water, energy and even tolerance. But the real issues were discussed on the sidelines. Israel was told that the UAE would require elementary and high school students to study the history of the Holocaust. No one proposed that, as a reciprocal gesture, Israeli children learn about the Nakba, without making comparisons.

Tighter relations with the UAE and the two countries’ declared goal of increasing two-way trade to $30 billion was also of no interest to anyone. Everyone and their own interest, every country and its private affairs and relations. We will just have to wait and see how the Israeli government conducts itself between now and the next Negev Summit, which could be derailed if, let's say, more ministers decide to ascend the Temple Mount or Israel decides to do away with the Palestinian Authority once and for all. But that’s not in the foreseeable future.

Open gallery view Bahrain's Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani is photographed as he departs the Kedma Hotel, the location of "The Negev Summit", attended by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and the Foreign Ministers of Israel, the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt in Sde Boker, Israel in 2022. Credit: AMIR COHEN / REUTERS

In the meantime, the UAE economy continues to surge forward and offer investors an opportunity they can’t refuse. Take the real estate sector, which was in bad shape in the two years before the COVID pandemic struck, and is now in high gear. Sales have grown by tens of percent in recent months. Official figures show that in 2022, 90,000 sales transactions were signed worth tens of billions of dollars. This month, which is barely half over, some $2.5 billion in deals were completed.

Most of the sales have been in the residential sector, in many cases for projects still in development and may not be completed for another two or three years. The quality of the homes is dizzying in its variety and seems aimed mainly at well-heeled foreign investors rather than locals. Thus, for example, villas on sale on Yas Island include home theaters, rooftop swimming pools, manicured gardens, security systems, complete home automation, cigar-smoking rooms and a tram system connecting between the residential towers.

Residents can enjoy a nearby horse stable and racetrack, bike and running tracks and moorings for superyachts. There’s even a two-kilometer air-conditioned walking trail. The price range - between $30 million and $54 million - fits the budget of all types of billionaire.

The super-luxury housing offers an insight into the UAE's future and in particular the type of population they seek to attract. It is part of the leadership’s economic vision: Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan wants to turn the Emirates into a global technology-development center by the year 2030. With that in mind, in 2021 Abu Dhabi began to build its first quantum computer in with the assistance and funding of the state-owned Quantum Research Center. The tiny country aims to compete with Google and the quantum computers that China is developing, not only building the computers but also the algorithms and software.

Open gallery view A woman sits in a yacht during the 28th edition of the Dubai International Boat Show, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March ,2022. Credit: Ebrahim Noroozi / AP Photo

The government is investing huge sums in startups, helps them hook up with global companies and has even succeeded in turning the country into a world center for computer games. The first Arab music-streaming company, Anghami, operates from Dubai after relocating there from Lebanon in 2021. It trades in New York at a market valuation of $270 million. According to the World Bank, the UAE invests 1.4 percent of its gross domestic product on research and development, or about $6.5 billion – and that doesn’t include R&D done by global companies operating in the country.

The UAE hopes that the startups that make their home in the Gulf will create jobs for locals. Under a law that came into force last year, firms must employ a quota of Emirati nationals proportionate to the size of their total payroll. Right now, the quota is just 2 percent, but the goal is to increase that to 10 percent by 2025, which would create 75,000 new jobs for locals. The law imposes heavy penalties of $1,500 per worker per month on companies that don’t meet the quota.

Employers have already found ways to get around the quota by falsifying employee records. Last year, the government launched a program called Nafis with the aim of encouraging locals to work in the private sector. The program offers a pay supplement of $1,500-$2,000 to Emiratis earning less than $5,000 a month, government contributions to their pension fund, free worker training and compensation for workers who lose their jobs through no fault of their own.

Workers are entitled to 30 days paid vacation annually as well as free health services and education, six months maternity leave and 45 days off for women during pregnancy. Employees are also entitled to a severance bonus of up to 21 working days per year for each year of work, if they have completed at least five years of work, as well as to a pension fund that is partly paid by the employee and partly by the employer. A law was recently approved requiring workers to have unemployment insurance that grants up to 60 percent of their salaries for three months in exchange for a premium of just $1.50 per month.

Open gallery view People visit the 28th edition of Dubai Boat Show, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 2022. Credit: Ebrahim Noroozi /AP

The package of labor-related laws is aimed at the middle class, which constitutes just 10 percent of the population, or one million people. These people are supposed to form the professional backbone of the high-tech industry, which is required to hire locals.

The problem is that even if they decide to undergo professional training and work in the private sector, their salaries will have to be much higher than those paid to professionals in India or Turkey, or the Baltic countries. The Emirates should be able to fill in the salary gaps needed to entice global companies to come to the country, but the question is whether it will be able to fill in the manpower gaps. Since they are already building luxury homes for the entrepreneurs expected to bring their businesses to the Gulf, it seems that at least the property developers believe in the vision.