Egypt and Jordan Grapple With Fallout From the War in Ukraine

With the Netanyahu government providing constant distractions over judicial reform and other controversies, it’s not surprising that Israelis haven’t been paying attention to the trouble brewing just over the border in Egypt and Jordan.

Even if Egypt and Jordan have been overshadowed in the minds of many by the Abraham Accords and Israel’s new friends in the Gulf, both countries are critical for Israel’s national security and (thanks to natural gas) have a growing role in the Israeli economy. Yet, both countries are in increasingly desperate economic shape and lack any short-term fixes.

Although the prospect remains remote, conditions could lead to unrest.

The proximate cause of both countries’ troubles is the war in Ukraine, which exacerbated a post-COVID rise in food and energy prices. Egypt and Jordan depend heavily on imports of both food and energy, while running chronic current account deficits and carrying big debt burdens.

The result is that they have been hit harder than most countries by rising global prices.

Dubious mega-projects

The Egyptian pound has weakened 16 percent against the dollar this year alone, and by about 40 percent since last June. That may eventually give a boost to exports, but for now it has sparked double-digit inflation, which reached 21.3 percent in December and is expected to accelerate in coming months.

Inflation has been a punishing experience for ordinary Egyptians, the poorest of whom devote more than 40 percent of their household budget just on food.

The weaker pound is also forcing Egypt to scrounge for scarce and expensive dollars to repay foreign debt and imports. Import controls aimed at saving foreign currency together with higher borrowing and input costs have squeezed businesses and forced them to lay off workers.

To alleviate the pressure, Egypt won yet another loan from the International Monetary Fund last month, but the $3 billion it got was only a quarter of the amount it had hoped to get, according to the news website Mada Masr. Officials hope to leverage that by another $14 billion with extra funds from other international institutions and aid from the Gulf.

But Egypt needs $42 billion a year to service a debt of $267 billion, and it has just $33.5 billion in foreign reserves, so it is going to be hard-pressed to make repayments. The only way to close the funding gap would be through privatization and more foreign investment, but neither seems to be on the horizon. There is even talk, however remote, of default.

The war in Ukraine didn’t so much cause Egypt’s problems as it exposed the economy’s underlying weaknesses – excessive reliance on hot money to finance its debt, failure to undertake structural reforms and President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi’s wasteful penchant for lavishing money on dubious mega-projects. The private sector is increasingly crowded out as the army expands its business empire to sectors that have nothing to do with defense.

Vulnerable in Jordan

Jordan’s woes are in many ways similar to Egypt’s, albeit on a much smaller scale. The economy was struggling to regain its footing after the pandemic when Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine and put paid to any recovery.

Because costly government subsidies have largely shielded consumers, Joran’s inflation was a relatively mild 4.2 percent last year. But Jordanians have been less tolerant of price rises than Egyptians: Protesting an increase in fuel prices, truckers launched a strike last month that briefly paralyzed much of the economy and led to violent clashes with police.

Official figures put Jordan’s unemployment rate at a stunning 23 percent, and the rate among young people may be close to double that. Many young people aren’t in the labor market at all.

Like Egypt, Jordan was vulnerable to a sudden turn for the worse in the global economy. Since the Great Recession of 2008, economic growth has ground down to just 2.4 percent a year and that paltry figure is mostly due to increased consumer demand as the kingdom’s population has been swelled by refugees fleeing the Syrian civil war, according to the IMF. Investment has declined, debt has grown dramatically and exports have stagnated.

Jordan has had to contend with repeated blows from the outside, like the war in Syria and the COVID pandemic, but King Abdullah has failed to grapple with the challenges. The kingdom remains overly reliant on foreign aid to sustain the economy and on the loyalty of the security forces to keep the peace. “There is a strange resilience to stick to old tools that are no longer sufficient to maintain social peace,” Marwan Muasher of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace told The Washington Post recently.

Both Jordan and Egypt are promising long-term reforms. Last June, Jordan announced its Economic Modernization Vision, which aims to boost GDP growth to 5.6 percent a year and create one million new jobs over the next decade through innovation and entrepreneurship in areas like information technology and healthcare.

Attracting the nearly $6 billion a year in foreign investment the plan envisages seems ambitious when in recent years the figure has rarely exceeded $2 billion. In any case, innovation and entrepreneurship don’t arise simply because the government wants them to. Jordan’s human capital base is poor even by Middle East standards.

Egypt’s plan, which hasn’t been fully formulated, has the advantage of being more down to earth. Instead of high-tech dreams, it calls for promoting the non-banking financial and private sectors, prioritizing agriculture, health, education, and real estate, and developing manufacturing.

But for that to happen Sissi would have to show a greater interest in structural change (in particular paring back the army’s business operations) than he has demonstrated to date. Rather than using the IMF assistance to leverage reforms, Sissi seems to see it as a way of muddling through.

The fact is that Egypt and Jordan have neither the financial resources to finance economic restructuring nor, it seems, the will to do so.

Despite this, the risk of serious political unrest, much less regime change, remains low for Egypt. Sissi retains a tight grip on dissent and the government has spent heavily to mitigate the effects of inflation with wage hikes, tax relief and bigger cash grants for the poor.

"A revolution in Egypt is very unlikely" despite the increasing economic pressures, since Egyptians "tried that formula in 2011," when they overthrew veteran leader Hosni Mubarak, "only to discover that it did not improve their economic situation,” Egyptian political sociologist Said Sadek told Voice of America.

Jordan’s King Abdullah maintains no less tight a grip on his country, but as the December strike showed, Jordanians are more restless than Egyptians. Trust in the government is very low, and Jordanians don’t share with the Egyptians the bitter memories of a revolution that failed. The kingdom is more vulnerable than Egypt to unrest in the West Bank spilling over its borders. Jordan’s vaunted political stability shouldn’t be taken for granted.

