U.S. Message to Turkey: Fighter Jets Depend on Human Rights

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who arrived in Washington Tuesday, is now cooling his heels in the city’s chilly weather. And when he meets with Secretary of State Antony Blinken Wednesday, he can expect a cold shoulder.

Turkey and the United States are engaged in a sword dance. Turkey is a NATO member, but it is also blocking the expansion of the alliance. It provides drones and other materiel to Ukraine, but it is also an ally of Moscow and is not enforcing international sanctions on Russia. It wants to buy U.S. F-16 fighter jets, but is threatening to invade Syria in order to expel the Kurds, who are U.S. allies, from a broad, deep swath of territory along its border with Syria.

U.S. President Joe Biden said during his election campaign that he sees Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a dictator who is responsible for severe human rights violations in his own country, and that he isn’t a true friend and ally due to his purchase of S-400 anti-aircraft systems from Russia. Biden agreed to meet with Erdogan only months after taking office, and even then only at an international conference.

Turkey also has close ties with Iran, which in Washington’s view are not offset by Ankara’s recent renewal of diplomatic relations with Israel. Added to that is what Europeans deem its provocation in sending drilling ships to explore for oil and natural gas in parts of the eastern Mediterranean Sea that Greece and Cyprus consider part of their exclusive economic zones. More recently, Turkey also began talks on renewing relations with Damascus – a move that Washington opposes but Moscow and Tehran support.

Turkey was ousted from the program to develop the F-35 stealth fighter as punishment for purchasing the S-400 from Russia. It thereby lost billions of dollars in income as well as an opportunity to upgrade its air force.

Now it is seeking to buy 40 advanced F-16 fighters and 80 kits to upgrade planes it already owns, a deal worth some $20 billion. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Biden had officially asked Congress to approve the deal, as required by law. A vehement response arrived the next day.

Robert Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey who is the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said that Erdogan continues to “undermine international law, disregard human rights and democratic norms, and engage in alarming and destabilizing behavior in Turkey and against neighboring NATO allies.” Consequently, he added, “until Erdogan ceases his threats, improves his human rights record at home – including by releasing journalists and political opposition – and begins to act like a trusted ally should, I will not approve this sale.”

This is the same powerful, influential senator who warned Benjamin Netanyahu that bringing Itamar Ben-Gvir into his government might well damage Israeli-American relations. Anyone who views his statement on Turkey as a message to Israel obviously does so at his own risk, but it is a calculated risk. Nor is Menendez the only member of Congress who is horrified by the new Israeli government’s composition and policies to date.

Open gallery view Senator Robert Menendez at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing. Credit: Susan Walsh / POOL / AFP

To rebut such accusations, Turkey relies on its contribution to NATO’s effort to stop Russia in Ukraine, including through its aerial patrols of the Black Sea and its refusal to let Russian warships pass through the Bosporus and the Dardanelles, as well as its success in mediating an agreement between Russia and Ukraine to allow Ukrainian agricultural produce to be shipped to Mideast countries. Washington has indeed patted Ankara on the back for all this, but also reminded it that Turkey’s trade with Russia has soared by tens of percent since the war began.

Turkey has mobilized its traditional arguments against opponents of the F-16 deal. This was reflected in remarks made by Ibrahim Kalin, one of Erdogan’s senior advisers, at a news conference Saturday.

“If they keep pushing Turkey in other directions with F-16 [and] F-35 sanctions, and then [when] Turkey reacts, they blame Turkey again, then that’s not a fair game,” Kalin said. “It looks like their list of demands is endless. There’s always something.”

To this one might reply, “look who’s talking.” Erdogan made more or less the same argument to then-U.S. President Donald Trump after he decided to buy the S-400. Trump bought the argument, then used it to try, unsuccessfully, to prevent the sanctions subsequently imposed on Turkey.

Biden wants to sell

Biden would like to sell Turkey the planes, and not only because he fears Ankara will switch sides if the deal collapses. Though Turkey’s request was submitted back in October 2021, long before Russia invaded Ukraine, Congress is also now considering Greece’s request to buy F-35s.

Ostensibly, the latter request is easy to approve, given Greece’s good relations with Washington and its membership in both the European Union and NATO. But Washington wants to maintain a balance of power between Greece and Turkey to prevent any conflict between them and bolster the West’s defensive deployment in the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey’s agreement in principle, albeit with reservations, to let Sweden and Finland join NATO helped advance the F-16 deal, and at the time, it seemed like a serious diplomatic blow to Russia for which Turkey deserved to be rewarded. But now, six months after the two Scandinavian countries submitted their applications, Turkey still hasn’t kept its promise, and Erdogan even said he won’t give final approval before Turkey’s presidential election, which will take place in June unless he decides to hold it earlier.

Open gallery view A puppet of Turkish President Erdogan is hung by its feet during a demonstration in Stockholm, Sweden, January 12, 2023, in this image obtained from social media. Credit: TWITTER @REALROJKOM via REUTERS

Turkey is demanding that Sweden and Finland extradite 130 Kurdish activists whom it deems terrorists, including journalists and employees of human rights organizations, before it grants final consent. Sweden and Finland have challenged this list and have already announced that they won’t extradite some of the people on it. Last week, Erdogan was hanged in effigy in Stockholm, which infuriated him and made him summon Sweden’s ambassador in Ankara for a reprimand.

Biden said back in June that he wouldn’t condition the F-16 sale to Turkey on the latter’s agreement to let Sweden and Finland join NATO. But as time passes and July’s NATO summit draws nearer, Biden needs Turkey’s consent, if only to reap another important diplomatic achievement against Russian President Vladimir Putin. And if the sale isn’t approved, he may well find himself unable to play this card.

Erdogan understands well the pressure the United States is under. He is expected to use it to made further demands, mainly related to his war on the Kurds and to ending American support for them. The question is whether he will be able to identify the breaking point at which the Biden administration will decide that it can do without him.