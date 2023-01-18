Hezbollah Literary Award Aims to Make ‘Resistance Literature’ Mainstream

Last January, the head of the Hezbollah executive council, Hashem Safi, stood on the speaker’s dais at a ceremony in Beirut to announce the winners of the Qassem Soleimani Prize for Resistance Literature.

“Our message today, in spite of all the crises in our country and our region, is to preserve our society and our sphere, we are the ones who are creating the present and the future,” Safi said. “We don’t want to create a new identity or to force our identity on anyone, but we want to understand the truth and the facts surrounding us,” he continued, emphasizing that “the resistance movement will undoubtedly win.”

Safi’s words reflected Hezbollah’s vision of being integrated as part of Lebanon’s elite and establishing itself as the most important political and social actor in the country. These efforts reached new heights with Hezbollah’s entry into the Lebanese literary scene by awarding a prize to writers at the start of their careers.

Open gallery view A Hezbollah supporter holds a sign with a picture of Qassem Soleimani. Credit: Bilal Hussein / AP

The idea of the Qassem Soleimani Prize arose in Iran in 2020, after the commander of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force was killed in an American airstrike on his convoy. In response, the president of the Islamic Republic, Hassan Rohani, established a council for commemorating Soleimani, which decided to give awards in his name to Iranian intellectuals and academics. In 2021, Hezbollah adopted the idea of a literary prize, and this month the awards ceremony is being held for the third time.

Lebanese poet Fidil Subayti compared Hezbollah’s efforts in the field of literature to communist and Nazi regimes, which recruited artists and literary figures to glorify the regime and write literature that served their ideology.

The candidates are mostly young writers who hope to receive recognition for their literary work, and Hezbollah sees in them a huge potential for encouraging writing about the theme of resistance. The winners receive gold bars instead of money, in order to maintain the value of the award amid the country’s economic crisis and the decline of the Lebanese pound’s value.

‘Corrupt and dangerous’: LISTEN to Benjamin Wittes on Israel’s judicial overhaul Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

Among the prominent winners at last year’s ceremony was young Lebanese writer Mohammad Mahdi Issa, in the category of prose and short story. Issa’s story, “Memories from the Depths of the Earth,” describes the longing of a young Lebanese man to mend the rifts in his country and emphasizes the importance of sacrifice for the sake of unity.

Open gallery view Qassem Soleimani. Credit: AP Photo

Issa’s win didn’t come out of nowhere; he’s a young writer who has written for the Hezbollah-linked Al-Mayadeen media outlet, and previously won an award from the social science department at the Lebanese University in Beirut.

Last year, the top prize in the poetry category went to Farouk Shweikh, for his poem “Walking on the Path of Death,” which describes the courage and daring of fighters who devote their lives to resistance. These awards let Hezbollah pave the way for a successful career for these writers, and is indirectly setting the boundaries of the subjects they can write about.

The culture of al-muqawama

In Arabic, al-muqawama means “the resistance.” In Israel, this word is used in reference to terror organizations, but it actually applies to all types of resistance, whether to an occupation regime or to repression, and not necessarily violent resistance. Hezbollah is very keen on investing resources in strengthening the culture of al-muqawama in Lebanon, with the goal of expanding its support base – regardless of religious or ethnic affiliation – and is directing its efforts mainly at the weak, poor and oppressed parts of society.

Asher Kaufman, the head of the Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies at the University of Notre Dame in the U.S, says that for Hezbollah, in recent decades the culture of al-muqawama has gone beyond the armed fight against Israel: “There’s more of an emphasis on helping the oppressed and the poor, and an attempt to change the political and social system in Lebanon and the structure of the elites. There are extensive reflections of that, as well as an interest in expanding al-muqawama to the literary sphere.

Open gallery view Portrait of Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Hezbollah Shiite militia, seen in a street of Beirut, Lebanon, December 2022. Credit: Elisa Gestri/Sipa USA via Reuter

“The bottom line is that if Hezbollah runs schools with an education system that exalts the resistance, owns a TV station, newspapers and websites whose purpose is to establish al-muqawama as a way of life – then it will naturally aspire to develop the literature of al-muqawama as well,” says Kaufman.

The subject of the prize has aroused interest and counter-reactions among cultural and intellectual figures in Lebanon’s elite, who said that Soleimani himself was a symbol of fighting and had no connection to literature. Lebanese poet Fidil Subayti, for example, published an op-ed on the Independent Arabia news site in which he stated: “Literature in general, everywhere in the world, calls for peace and love among people, rather than support for the war effort. Awarding such a prize to young writers effectively redefines the role of writers and cultural figures, as was the case in all totalitarian regimes.”

Subayti compared Hezbollah’s efforts in the field of literature to communist and Nazi regimes, which recruited artists and literary figures to glorify the regime and write literature that served their ideology. In the final analysis, he wrote, this will undermine the boundaries of freedom of expression, which has always been considered an important value in Lebanese culture.

Open gallery view Supporters of the Shiite Hezbollah movement attend a commemoration ceremony in Beirut in January 2023 marking the third anniversary of the US killing of top Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. Credit: ANWAR AMRO - AFP

Sabiti also noted Hezbollah’s bloody history and the fact that it is suspected of assassinating Lebanese intellectuals and cultural figures during the Lebanese Civil War, and during demonstrations in May 2008.

Objections to the Soleimani literary award crossed beyond the borders of Lebanon. Arab cultural leaders criticized the way Hezbollah was giving approval to “resistance literature” as a legitimate subject, inspired by Soleimani. Jordanian writer Maen Al-Bayari, the editor of the opinion section in the newspaper Al-Araby al-Jadeed, criticized not only Hezbollah, but the poets and writers who participated in the prize committee and are cooperating with the normalization of Soleimani.

“I’m surprised by Palestinian writers Rashad Abu Shawar, and the two Lebanese poets, Mohammed Ali Shams Al-Din and Iskandar Habash, who are cooperating with this award and acting as spokesmen for the messages of the man who sowed terror in the countries of the Arab world, like Iraq and Syria, and defended tyrants and harmed innocent citizens,” he wrote.

The war of the elites

Hezbollah is at an important point in its history. It’s fighting to maintain its social and cultural status in Lebanon, and its entry into the literary world is part of the organization’s efforts to establish itself as an integral part of Lebanon’s collective memory.

Ksenia Svetlova, a senior research fellow in the Atlantic Council in Washington and in the Mitvim think tank, says that because of the emigration of artists and writers in the wake of the crises in Lebanon in recent years, a vacuum has been created in the cultural sphere.

Effectively, she says, there has been virtually no investment in culture since the disastrous explosion at Beirut’s port that killed over 200 people, which “enables Hezbollah to penetrate the Lebanese mainstream, in the absence of other alternatives.”

Open gallery view Hassan Nasrallah. Credit: Hassan Ammar / AP

The choice of literature is deliberate, as it is directed at the Lebanese elite. But the focus on “resistance literature” presents a significant challenge to Hezbollah – will al-muqawama really become part of the mainstream?

Muqawamah literature is nothing new. It first emerged in Beirut in the 1960s with the writings of Ghassan Kanafani – the spokesman of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, who was very close to the Lebanese elite. In his writing, he focused mainly on a call for resistance to the occupation of the Palestinian people.

Kanafani was welcomed with open arms by writers in Lebanon and the rest of the Arab world, and to this day the anniversary of his death is recognized and cultural events are held in his memory.

It is important to note that al-muqawama as it was formulated by Kanafani differs from Hezbollah’s concept of the term. Kanafani was basically secular, while Hezbollah promotes a religious ideology.

“The component of Shi’ite historiography is an important component of Hezbollah’s al-muqamawa,” says Kaufman, emphasizing that since the 1980s there has been a change in Hezbollah’s concept of the concept, which is reflected the promotion of love of the homeland, patriotism and a desire for a just world where the weak defy the strong.

Abed El Qadir Kanaaneh, author of the book “Understanding Hezbollah: The Hegemony of Resistance,” argues that Hezbollah represents a social group that aspires to replace one hegemony with another, and whose goal is to bring down the rule of the old traditional elites in Lebanon and establish its place as the country’s most important political and social entity.

The speech by the head of the Hezbollah executive council at the awards ceremony is a good reflection of the organization’s ambition to challenge the old elites and crack the wall surrounding them, with its claim that “[w]e are the ones who create the present and the future. We don’t want to create a new identity or to force our identity on anyone.”

But Hezbollah is aware of the fact that the elites in Lebanon never saw them as a natural partner, but rather as enemies of the country and its citizens. Awarding a literary prize to young Lebanese men and women is not enough – Hezbollah is still seen as an organization with close ties to Iran and the ideas of the Islamic Revolution.

What can be said is that Hezbollah’s project is still taking shape and is attracting young writers who are seeking a new home, far away from the old elites. It looks as though for for now, Hezbollah is abandoning its fight against Israel, and is making the fight for its public image in Lebanon its top priority.