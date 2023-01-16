Sitting in 'The Suite', Waiting to Be Hanged: Iran Uprising Falters, but Anger Endures

It appears that just as about 40 Iranians are expected to be sentenced to death by hanging and many fear imprisonment in the notorous Rajaei Shahr Prison, the unrelenting protests that have rocked every corner of Iran without fail are finally showing signs of faltering.

Alireza Akbari was released from his suffering at the end of last week. According to the Iranian government, he was executed after being accused and convicted of espionage for the British intelligence service. His family said that Akbari, who held dual British and Iranian citizenship and served as Iran’s deputy defense minister during the term of President Mohammad Khatami until 2001, was drugged and horribly tortured, interrogated for thousands of hours, until his torturers succeeded in extricating his confessions which served as the basis for his conviction.

All the British government could do was to harshly condemn the execution, impose sanctions on Iran’s prosecutor general and threaten that the deed would not go unanswered.

But the truth is that it’s hard to see how Great Britain’s reaction, or that of most of Western governments, can stop the execution campaign as Iran is second only to China in the number of executions it carries out.

Most of those who are executed aren't celebrities like Akbari, or like the demonstrators who were arrested since September, after Mahsa Amini was murdered by the morality police. Four of them, Mohsen Shekari, Mohammad Mehdi Karami, Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini and Majidreza Rahnavard were already executed, in December and January.

Open gallery view Alireza Akbari, Iran’s former deputy defense minister, during an interview with Khabaronline in Tehran, Iran, in this undated picture obtained on January 12, 2023. Credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/ REUTERS

The number of prisoners expected to be hanged for their participation in the protest demonstrations is unknown, but is estimated at about 40. One of them is Dr. Hamid Ghareh Hassanlou, a 53-year–old radiologist, who was arrested in November when he and his wife Farzaneh attended a demonstration during which a member of the Basij forces (volunteer forces attached to the Revolutionary Guards) was killed.

Hassanlou was interrogated and tortured for days on end, and sentenced to death. Fortunately, immediately after his punishment was publicized, thousands of Iranian doctors all over the world and in Iran mobilized and demanded that the government release him, or at least revoke the death sentence. His friends and supporters said that he was very generous to the needy, donated to the construction of clinics in the villages and treated patients without compensation.

It’s not clear whether the international pressure, or the protests' momentum, are responsible. But the appeals court decided to revoke the sentence “due to irregularities in the legal process” and to conduct a retrial. Hassanlou hasn't yet been spared from the threat of execution, and meanwhile his wife was sentenced to 25 years in prison without visitation rights.

The terror now being experienced by many prisoners awaiting their execution is indescribable. The waiting is part of the torture. About two years ago Zahra Ismaili was in line for execution in the Rajaei-Shahr Prison, in the city of Karaj west of Tehran. There were 16 men in line before her, waiting for the hangman.

Ismaili couldn’t bear the terrible pressure, suffered from a heart attack and died while still in line. But the prison authorities didn't waive the execution ceremony. Her body was hanged on a hook and positioned on a chair, only so that the mother of her husband, whom Ismaili had murdered in response to his violent abuse, could kick the chair. That's a regular “ceremony” at the execution of those guilty of murder.

Open gallery view A protester's face-paint depicts France's iconic Marianne leading an uprising in support of Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini who died in Tehran police custody after allegedly breaching the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women Credit: STEFANO RELLANDINI - AFP

However, the prosecution allows the families of the victims to forgive the criminals, thereby enabling them to continue to live. The prosecution reported this month that it had sent 530 letters to the families of victims, in which they were offered an opportunity to forgive the murderers of their relatives. If such a pardon doesn’t arrive by the end of March, the offenders will be executed. During the first half of 2022, 330 people were executed, about 25 percent more than in 2021.

Most of the executions take place in the Rejaei Shahr Prison, which was designed to house about 3,000 prisoners, but usually contains twice that number. The prison is divided into 10 wings, including one for young people, one for security prisoners, and a special wing for those sentenced to die, as well as a special execution hall, which is dubbed “the suite.”

In 1988, hundreds of political prisoners were murdered in this very prison. One of the judges responsible for handing down the sentences was Ebrahim Raisi, now the president of Iran affectionately known as "the butcher of Tehran". In charge of the slaughter was the prison commander, Hamid Nouri, who was recently tried in a special court in Sweden, where he was granted political asylum.

Evidence gathered by Amnesty International and an Iranian human rights organization tell a story of a prison that is unfit for human habitation. The prisoners get water from cisterns dug next to the prison, which are often polluted and contain dangerous chemicals. Many of the prisoners have contracted intestinal, eye and liver diseases, and in order to receive medical care they're forced to undergo a very long bureaucratic process, and some of them die before even having seen a doctor.

The prisoners don’t eat vegetables, fruit, and milk or dairy products, and exist on half-baked bread and cooked legumes. “It’s enough to spend time in this prison in order to understand that execution isn't the most terrible thing that can happen to you,” said one of the former prisoners in his testimony.

The fear of execution or imprisonment in the Rejaei Shahr Prison has already served its purpose, with recent reports suggesting that the protests have begun to ease.

Fewer people are taking to the streets, and in several cities demonstrators are no longer to be seen ruling over city squares, and so the regime can chalk up success in repressing another movement that threatened its stability. But the deeply felt anger has not gone anywhere, they're awaiting the next eruption.