Palestinian President Visits Cairo to Court Egypt and Jordan's Support

Palestinian officials say there is growing concern among the three leaders about developments in the West Bank, particularly the punitive measures Israel is taking against the Palestinian Authority and the expansion of West Bank settlements

Jack Khoury
Jack Khoury
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in November.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in November.Credit: ALGERIAN PRESIDENCY/ REUTERS
The Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is set to visit Cairo on Monday at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi over the situation in the West Bank, particularly the recent sanctions imposed by the Israeli government on the Palestinian authority.

According to Palestinian media, Abbas will participate on Tuesday in a regional summit with President Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah. The Palestinian ambassador in Cairo, Diab al-Louh, said that the three leaders will coordinate positions on regional developments with an emphasis on developments in the West Bank.

Palestinian officials involved said there is growing concern among the three leaders about recent developments, notably the punitive measures Israel is taking against the Palestinian Authority, as well as the statements of the new far-right government regarding the expansion Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

According to a senior Palestinian official, Abbas will also seek the support of Egypt and Jordan next Thursday during National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's visit to the region.

