No One Can Send Lebanon Back to the Stone Age; It’s Already There

What can a Lebanese man do when his prison sentence is over but there’s no judge to sign his release order? Who can an arrested man turn to when he hasn’t been charged but the police are still keeping him in jail? How can a woman realize her rights in the house she inherited?

These are not theoretical questions. For tens of thousands of Lebanese men and women, the courts don’t exist. Or rather, they do exist, but since August, they have simply been gathering dust. The courtrooms aren’t being maintained, the cleaners aren’t coming, and above all, the judges and prosecutors are sitting at home waiting for salvation – that is, for state funding that would enable them to return to work.

This is the longest strike of the court system in Lebanon’s history. The Lebanese pound has lost more than 90 percent of its value since the economic crisis began in 2019, turning the judges into welfare cases. Their monthly salary, based on the black-market exchange rate, is now around $150, compared to $4,500 before the crisis.

Judges and prosecutors have told the Lebanese media that in addition to their meager salaries, most of the benefits they used to receive, like health care and reimbursement for travel expenses, have evaporated. And to complete their humiliation, they must now pay out of their own pockets for writing materials to do their jobs, even as the courtrooms have no electricity and the bathrooms have no running water. All their efforts to extract more than empty promises from the Justice Ministry have been unsuccessful.

From time to time, a judge will agree to come to court to address an issue that brooks no delay or to help a relative or friend obtain a little justice. But meanwhile, the criminals can party. When they are arrested, they know there will be no one to order them held without bail. And police know there’s no point in racing to complete an investigation, since they have no idea when it will be possible to put the suspect on trial.

As the judges continued their strike, they were joined this week by teachers in public schools. The teachers announced a week-long strike on Monday, but it may well last longer.

The teachers are also fed up with the empty promises they have received to date from the Education Ministry. They are demanding a comprehensive reform of the way their salaries are calculated and suitable reimbursement for their travel expenses, which have risen by tens of percent this year. The latest insult was when the ministry offered them a raise of $5 per day or work, to be added to the roughly $130 a month on which they must live.

This week, the ministry decided to end the second shift of classes for non-Lebanese students. This means that around 50,000 children of Syrian refugees, who comprise most of the students in the second shift, won’t be able to go to school. But they aren’t the only ones. These classes are also attended by the children of poor Lebanese and Palestinian refugees.

“If Lebanese children can’t go to school, then foreigners’ children won’t, either,” Education Minister Abbas Halabi said, referring to the teachers’ strike. But the decision’s real purpose is to force international aid organizations and donor countries to increase aid to Lebanon for the refugees’ sake.

Nevertheless, these organizations don’t intend to accede to the request. They point out that the Lebanese government still hasn’t used all the aid money it has received so far. Meanwhile, many students who attended expensive, high-quality private schools have been forced to switch to inferior public schools, thereby eliminating their chances of going on to college.

Lebanon’s troubles come in big bunches. Israeli politicians and generals used to threaten to send Lebanon back to the stone age if Hezbollah goes to war against Israel. But nowadays, the stone age doesn’t seem like the worst threat Lebanon faces, because the country is already pretty close to it.

Even as the courts and schools have become mere theoretical concepts, three fuel tankers have been anchored in Beirut Port for about three weeks now. The fuel is meant for the Lebanese electric company’s power plant. Every day that the fuel isn’t unloaded costs about $18,000 per ship. To date, the cumulative debt for anchorage fees and fines alone has reached around $300,000.

The direct and immediate cause of the delay in unloading the ships is lack of money to pay for the fuel. But as always, this lack stems from a bitter political dispute. Prime Minister Najib Mikati could issue an executive order to pay the required amount, some $62 million. But Mikati wants the decision to be made by the entire cabinet, and is also demanding guarantees from the electric company that this loan will be repaid.

Mikati’s position is based partly on a law stating that such allocations must be approved by the cabinet, but mainly on his desire to demonstrate leadership by forcing the cabinet to convene. This week, he sent a letter to the ministers demanding that they convene and detailing the agenda for the meeting. It included approving the funds for the electric company, approving an agreement for to buy oil from Iraq, arranging payments for the teachers and approving appointments of senior army officers.

The meeting was postponed due to the mourning period for Hussein al-Husseini, who served as speaker of parliament in the 1990s and is consider the architect of the 1989 Taif Agreement that ended the country’s 15-year civil war. The cabinet is now expected to convene on Friday, but it’s not clear if it will actually happen.

Open gallery view Protesters in Lebanon this week. Credit: Bilal Hussein/A.P.

If the cabinet doesn’t approve the funding, the electric company will be left with only 6,000 tons of fuel – enough to supply just one hour of day to households, on top of power for the hospitals and the airport.

Mikati has another weighty reason for his stubbornness. The Energy Ministry, which is responsible for the electric company, has traditionally been run by ministers from the Free Patriotic Movement, originally led by former President Michel Aoun and now by his son-in-law, Gebran Bassil. Over the years, the company has accumulated losses and debts of more than $40 billion, constituting the biggest chunk of Lebanon’s national debt.

The International Monetary Fund, from which Lebanon is seeking to borrow around $10 billion, would be willing to help. But one of its main conditions for approving the loan is a major structural overhaul of the electric company, including the creation of new electricity authority.

The Aoun family's milk cow

What this means for Aoun’s family and party is that their milk cow, which has grown thin over the years, will now be snatched from their hands. Consequently, though the Lebanese government has accepted the IMF’s demand in principle, it has failed for months to create the new electricity authority.

Now, Mikati is trying to force his ministers, and especially his rival Bassil, to attend the cabinet meeting and approve the advance for the electric company on terms set by the prime minister. If Bassil refuses, Mikati will be able to blame him. But if others also skip the meeting, Bassil would be able to avoid sole responsibility for the damage this would cause.

Bassil is currently the main obstacle to convening the cabinet, but not only because of the electric company. After Aoun’s term as president ended in October, Bassil put himself forward as a presidential candidate, but quickly realized that he wouldn’t be able to win the parliamentary majority required by the constitution. He therefore withdrew his candidacy, but not definitively. His goal now is to prevent any other president from being elected, so that in the end, he’ll be able to submit his candidacy again.

Open gallery view Lebanon's President Michel Aoun meets with Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, today. Credit: DALATI NOHRA/Reuters

Since then, parliament has tried to convene 11 times to choose a new president, with no success. But that isn’t only due to the fact that parliamentarians from the Free Patriotic Movement refused to show up.

Hezbollah has also contributed its share to the crisis, because it is backing the candidacy of Suleiman Frangieh, whom Bassil opposes. As for the Druze party, headed by Walid Jumblatt, and the independents in parliament, they prefer Michel Moawad, whom Hezbollah opposes because of its history of bad relations with him and his hostility toward the organization.

One person who could be acceptable to most factions is the army’s chief of staff, Joseph Aoun (no relation to Michel Aoun). But for him to become a candidate, the Lebanese law barring army officers in active service from running for political posts would have to be changed.

Normally, Lebanon would have no trouble changing the law. But now, any such change is likely to run into a wall of opposition from politicians who fear losing their source of power.

Meanwhile, Lebanon has no president, and amid all the arm-wrestling, it’s not clear when one will be elected. To force parliament to elect the “right” president, the rival factions are waging war by boycotting cabinet sessions – or in other words, on the backs of Lebanon’s citizens.

This month, officials from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, France and the United States are slated to meet in Paris for consultations on how to extricate Lebanon from its political crisis. No Lebanese officials were invited, as if this had nothing to do with the country hanging by a thread.

But there’s no reason to await this meeting with bated breath. America and Saudi Arabia are opposed to appointing a president who is allied with Hezbollah, whereas Qatar and France are less concerned about that. In their view, it’s vital to appoint a president, any president, even if he comes from Mars, so that Lebanon can start functioning.

Hezbollah, for its part, doesn’t appear to be concerned over any of the other players. The final decision will be its to make – whether the Americans and Saudis like it or not.