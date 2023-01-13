Haaretz - back to home page
LOG IN

No One Can Send Lebanon Back to the Stone Age; It’s Already There

The court system and the schools are on strike, fuel for the power plant is stuck in Beirut’s port and nobody knows when a new president will be chosen. What’s certain is that the final decision will be Hezbollah’s

A photo of Dr. Zvi Bar'el.
Zvi Bar'el
What can a Lebanese man do when his prison sentence is over but there’s no judge to sign his release order? Who can an arrested man turn to when he hasn’t been charged but the police are still keeping him in jail? How can a woman realize her rights in the house she inherited?

