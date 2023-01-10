UN Rights Chief Says Iran Executions Amount to ‘State Sanctioned Killing’

The UN human rights chief said that the death penalty was being weaponized by Iran's government to strike fear into the population and stamp out dissent, saying the executions amounted to “state sanctioned killing.”

“The weaponization of criminal procedures to punish people for exercising their basic rights – such as those participating in or organizing demonstrations – amounts to state sanctioned killing,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a statement, saying the executions violated international human rights law.

Open gallery view A view of the courtroom during the hearing before Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini and Mohammad-Mehdi Karami are executed by hanging for allegedly killing a member of the security forces during nationwide protests in December. Credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/ REUTERS

Iran hanged two men on Saturday for allegedly killing a member of the security forces during nationwide protests and more have since been sentenced to death. The UN Human Rights office has received information that two further executions are imminent, the statement said.

Turk said in a statement that there were numerous violations of due process and fair trial in the cases including the application of vaguely worded criminal provisions, denial of access to a lawyer of choice, forced confession under torture and denial of a meaningful right of appeal.

Activists say at least 16 people have been sentenced to death in closed-door hearings over charges linked to the protests. Death sentences in Iran are typically carried out by hanging.

Open gallery view An unveiled woman standing on top of a vehicle as thousands protest in western Iran against the Islamic regime. Credit: AFP PHOTO / UGC IMAGE

At least 517 protesters have been killed and over 19,200 people have been arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that has closely monitored the unrest. Iranian authorities have not provided an official count of those killed or detained.

The protests began in mid-September, when Mahsa Amini died after being arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code. Women have played a leading role in the protests, with many publicly stripping off the compulsory Islamic headscarf, known as the hijab.

The protests mark one of the biggest challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the 1979 revolution. Security forces have used live ammunition, bird shot, tear gas and batons to disperse protesters, according to rights groups.