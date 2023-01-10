German Exports to Iran Rise Despite Diplomatic Tensions

German exports to Iran rose last year, according to data seen by Reuters, despite Western condemnation of Tehran’s months-long crackdown against protests.

German exports to Iran climbed 12.7 percent year-on-year from January to November 2022 to around 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion), data from the federal statistics office showed.

That exceeded the full-year volume for 2021 of around 1.4 billion euros, but remains a fraction of total exports from Europe’s largest economy, which reached 1.38 trillion euros in 2021.

Germany, like its allies, has expressed outrage over a government crackdown on protests in Iran sparked by the death in morality police custody of Mahsa Amini in September.

Berlin is currently pushing for a fourth package of European Union sanctions and has repeatedly summoned the Iranian ambassador over the issue, most recently to express condemnation of the latest execution of protesters.

According to rights group HRANA, more than 500 people have been killed during the protests in Iran, including dozens of minors.

Iran has also drawn ire from Western nations for supplying drones to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine.