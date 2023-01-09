United Arab Emirates Says It Will Teach Holocaust in Schools

The United Arab Emirates will begin teaching about the Holocaust in history classes in primary and secondary schools across the country, the country's embassy in the U.S. says. The embassy provided no details on the curriculum and education authorities in the Emirates, a federation of seven sheikhdoms, did not immediately acknowledge the announcement on Monday.

The gesture is part of the normalization of ties between the UAE and Israel in 2020, brokered by then-President Donald Trump, which has seen hordes of Israelis travel to the gulf country as well as a surge in business and trade between the two.

“In the wake of the historic #AbrahamAccords, (the UAE) will now include the Holocaust in the curriculum for primary and secondary schools,” the embassy said in a tweet, referring to the normalization deal that also saw Bahrain and ultimately Morocco recognize Israel.

Ambassador Deborah E. Lipstadt, the U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, praised the announcement in her own tweet.

“Holocaust education is an imperative for humanity and too many countries, for too long, continue to downplay the Shoah for political reasons,” Lipstadt wrote, using a Hebrew word for the Holocaust. “I commend the UAE for this step and expect others to follow suit soon.”

The announcement comes ahead of a planned meeting of the Negev Forum Working Groups in Abu Dhabi this week, which grew out of the normalization. The meeting will see officials from Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Morocco, the UAE and the U.S. attend.

While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will pursue ties with Saudi Arabia, the Saudis have maintained that they will only recognize Israel upon the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

The UAE's announcement comes after it and other Arab nations condemned ultranationalist Public Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit to the Temple Mount/Al-Aqsa, his first since Netanyahu’s new far-right government took office.