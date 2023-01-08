Erdogan Is in Deep Trouble. This Is His Ruthless Survival Plan

Last month, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that he will seek one final term when the country goes to the polls in June. If successful, Erdogan will have spent 26 years at the helm of Turkish politics, having been prime minister in 2002 and then president in 2014.

Whether Turkey’s pugnacious head of state would actually give up power is yet to be determined. However, what is certain is that, right now, Erdogan is in no mood to leave the Presidential Palace.

But inflation in the country is as high as 137 percent. Polls indicate declining support for the ruling Justice and Development Party (or AKP), at just 36.9 percent, and that the majority of Turks would not vote for Erdogan. Can the embattled incumbent actually win?

Yes, he can.

Erdogan’s strategy is three-fold: to repress, promise and divide.

Turkey has seen plenty of repression under the AKP. And this has continued in recent months ahead of the elections. In addition to the already embattled Turkish media climate, in which opposition outlets are few and far between and critical reporting is banished to the far reaches of the internet and social media, Ankara passed a new internet censorship law in mid-October that imprisons individuals who spread “misinformation.”

Later that month, Şebnem Korur Fincancı, the chair of the Turkish Medical Association and the Human Rights Foundation of Turkey, was arrested and charged with “making propaganda for a terrorist organization,” alongside 11 journalists from pro-Kurdish outlets.

Korur Fincancı's crime was voicing her professional opinion: Having examined footage released by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers party (PKK), she determined that Turkish forces had used chemical weapons in attacks against the separatist group in northern Iraq.

The following month, Izmir-based lawyer Aryen Turan was detained for calling for an investigation into the allegation of chemical weapons use.

In a country where civil society leaders and political opponents languish behind bars and ordinary citizens voicing their opinions face charges for “insulting” the president, these are but a taste of further crackdowns ahead with elections on the horizon.

Politicians always make promises before elections. Erdogan and his ruling party are certainly no exception. The AKP is highlighting a bright future for Turkey.

Open gallery view A supporter of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan waves Turkish and AK Party (AKP) flags during in Diyarbakir, Turkey last year. Credit: SERTAC KAYAR/ REUTERS

They cite that additional, large quantities of natural gas were recently discovered in the Black Sea, that Turkey’s defense and aerospace industry is moving full steam ahead and that the cost of living crisis is being tackled with governmental action against price-setting cartels, while announcing more free school lunches and yet another increase in the minimum wage.

And if this isn’t enough to sway the Turkish voter, then perhaps the government’s announcement that the age for retirement will be eliminated for millions of Turks, entitling them to immediately retire if they have completed their set number of workdays might. And then there’s a slew of social housing projects.

Back in September, Erdogan announced a plan to create 500,000 new housing units, in which a mortgage for a two- or three-bedroom apartment would cost a mere 2,280 and 3,187 liras ($121 and $170) per month, respectively, over a 20-year period. Then, in November, the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum said that the government would soon announce another 100,000 homes for middle- and upper-middle income earners.

If these promises aren’t enough to sway the electorate to Erdogan’s favor, then crushing the opposition will do the trick.

In December, a Turkish court sentenced one of Erdogan’s potential presidential rivals, popular and charismatic Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, to two years and seven months in jail for his supposed insult of the Supreme Election Board.

Open gallery view Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu at a protest in Istanbul after a Turkish court sentenced him to jail and banned him from politics ahead of this year's presidential election Credit: YASIN AKGUL - AFP

Just in case the jail bars were not enough to deter Imamoglu from making a presidential bid (which won’t stop the already imprisoned former head of the Kurdish-oriented Peoples’ Democratic Party Selahattin Demirtas), they also slapped Imamoglu with a two-year ban from politics. The sentence will not be enforced until after the appeals court passes its judgement, which is expected around the same time as the June elections.

Imamoglu was the preferred candidate of some members of the so-called Table of Six, the leaders of the main oppositional party block consisting of the secular-left Republican People’s Party (CHP); two center-right parties, namely, the İYİ (Good) Party and the much smaller Democrat Party (DP); the small Islamist Felicity Party; and two parties lead by former discontented AKP ministers, the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) and the Future Party.

Imamoglu had the potential to unite this disparate band of opposition parties (with the notable exception of the Kurdish-oriented HDP), and polls indicate that in a second-round presidential run-off, Imamoglu would have beaten Erdogan.

Now, the CHP, by far the largest of the opposition parties, looks set to field its party head Kemal Kilicdaroglu. But he’s too left-wing for the IYI Party and some of the other smaller opposition parties. Alternatively, the CHP could propose Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas, but this could stoke divisions within the CHP. Plus, Yavas’ origins in the Turkish right might alienate Kurdish voters in a second-round run-off between him and Erdogan.

Erdogan and his ruling AKP know how to win elections and utilize the weapons at their disposal to ensure that they gain yet another term in office. Despite the economic downturn, by repressing and dividing the opposition while making promises to the electorate, there is no reason to doubt that they can pull off another victory in June.

Dr. Simon A. Waldman is a visiting lecturer at King’s College London and the co-author of The New Turkey and its Discontents (Hurst/OUP, 2017). Twitter: @SimonWaldman1