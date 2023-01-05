Egypt So Strapped That Some Legislators Want to Sell Shares in Suez Canal

“The Suez Canal is Egypt’s and hers alone. It cannot be sold, leased or borrowed for collateral,” stated Osama Rabie, the Suez Canal Authority chairman and managing director, about two weeks ago.

Rabie was asked to respond to criticism and claims of Egyptian parliament members who discussed legislation for establishing a new fund owned by the Suez Canal Authority, to raise funds and sell shares and parts of its assets as it sees fit.

“This is a red line,” a member of parliament said, voicing others’ concern. This fund is the beginning of foreign bodies taking over Egypt’s national strategic asset, they charged. Rabie said the fund will absorb only the surplus profits from the canal, and its money will be used to develop the waterway and set up commercial and marine projects along its route.

But the bill approved at the end of the discussion is worded vaguely enough to enable the canal authority to do almost anything it likes. This is exactly what the parliament members familiar with the state’s dire economic situation were afraid of. Only last month Egypt received another $3.1 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.

The Suez Canal is indeed owned by Egypt but many of the projects already set up on its banks were built with investments by China, Saudi Arabia and UAE. In August Egypt and China signed another agreement for China to build two large container terminals, one near Alexandria and the other in the Suez Canal area. China has already invested some $7 billion in a business center in the new administrative capital located about 45 kilometers from Cairo. There are also long-term agreements in which China has undertaken to invest tens of billions of dollars in infrastructure, transportation, medicine and even education. The canal authority may give China another important leverage point to establish itself in the canal, through which some 12 percent of the total world trade passes.

China, whose trade with Egypt exceeded $12 billion this year (compared on $7.5 billion with the United States) isn’t the only state invested in Egypt. The UAE and Saudi Arabia deposited in Egyptian banks last year more than $3 billion to pad its dwindling foreign currency coffers, and enable Cairo to pay its debts to international funding institutions and for the loan it’s to receive from the monetary fund.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are buying large Egyptian companies. Abu Dhabi’s investment alone is about $5 billion and in the last decade it has invested in Egypt more than $20 billion. This year Qatar, whose relations with Egypt were rehabilitated about a year ago, started to funnel in large investments. In March it deposited in the central bank about $4 billion and undertook to make direct investments of about $5 billion.

But despite these huge investments, Egypt’s economic situation continues to raise concern. In contrast to 6.6 percent growth in 2020-21, the growth forecast for 2022-23 (the Egyptian fiscal year ends in June) is only 4.8 percent, according to World Bank estimates. About 54 percent of the state’s budget go into payments for the government’s debts, about 13 percent to pay wages and about 12 percent to pay subsidies and other welfare payments. In an optimistic situation the budget allocates only 12 percent to investment and development. This sum will hardly create enough workplaces to significantly reduce unemployment.

So it’s not difficult to understand the criticism of President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi for investing the state’s much needed money in grandiose projects to glorify his name, like building the second largest mosque in the Middle East, the biggest stadium in Africa or the park planned in the administrative capital that is bigger than Central Park in New York. Critics say these funds should be invested in production plants, training personnel and building cheap housing for the middle and lower classes, who comprise about half of the population.

Articles in the Egyptian media describe the slump in the Egyptians’ standard of living and the second-hand shops that have become the middle classes’ clothing source. They publish tables showing a dramatic spike in the prices of basic consumer products and gaps of knowledge and education between Egyptian students and their counterparts in other Arab states. Floating the dollar exchange rate this year caused the Egyptian pound’s purchasing power to plummet again from some 15.5 pounds to the dollar, which had spiked to some 24 pounds in the official market, and to 35 pounds in the black market. The state’s compensation to workers doesn’t cover the 20 percent inflationary price rises.

Egypt can point to the rehabilitation of tourism after the massive damage it suffered during the coronavirus pandemic and then during the war in Ukraine. As a result the numbers of tourists from Russia and Ukraine, key factors in Egypt’s tourism business, was dramatically slashed.

Open gallery view Egypt's President Sissi meeting with Saudi King Salman, on March 1, 2015. Credit: AFP

The total income from tourism was about $12 billion in 2021, compared to about 4 billion in 2020, and in the first nine months of 2022 the income reached about $8 billion. This industry accounts for 12 percent of the gross domestic product and yields some 15 percent of the foreign currency coming into Egypt.

Egyptian Tourism Minister Ahmed Issa told journalists last month that his ministry plans to bring to Egypt 30 million tourists a year, twice as many as in the record year 2009-2010. To realize this aspiration, Egypt will have to double the number of its hotel rooms to half a million, develop an adequate infrastructure and improve the service standard. The minister also said the plan for 2030 is to bring in an income of $30 billion from tourism. More than 3 million people are employed in tourism, consisting of 10 percent of the workforce.

To accomplish this mission Egypt will have to enlist foreign investors and borrow money, which will increase its national debt, which is currently $220 billion, $155 billion of it external debt.

Egyptian economists have raised doubts over the country’s ability to undertake such a project and fear that wholesale hotel construction will lead to stiff competition and price reduction, which in turn will chip away at the tourism service standard and tarnish Egypt’s image as a tourism country.

So it’s understandable that parliament members fear Egypt will be forced to sell national assets, including perhaps some of its control of the Suez Canal. If this happens it won’t be the first time Egypt s forced to cover its debts with the canal’s help. In 1875, six years after its inauguration, the Khedive Ismail Pasha sold Britain 44 percent of Egypt’s shares in the waterway in exchange for a loan of 4 million pounds sterling. This painful memory has not faded.