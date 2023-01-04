Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Rockets Hit U.S. Base in Eastern Syria, No Casualties Reported

Attack came as Iran and its allies mark the third anniversary of the killing of leading general and chief of the powerful Quds force Qassem Soleimani

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
File photo of American soldiers in Syria, last year.
File photo of American soldiers in Syria, last year.Credit: Baderkhan Ahmad /AP
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

Two rockets struck a base housing American troops in eastern Syria on Wednesday without causing any human or material losses, the U.S. military said.

The morning attack on Mission Support Site Conoco came as Iran and its allies in the region marked the third anniversary of the killing of Iran’s leading general and chief of the powerful Quds force, Qassem Soleimani, in a U.S. drone strike in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack in eastern Syria, where it is not uncommon for bases housing U.S. troops to come under rocket fire or mortar attacks. Iran-backed militia are based nearby as are sleeper cells of the Islamic State group that was defeated in Syria in March 2019.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the rockets were fired by Arab tribesmen in the region who are armed by Iran.

“Attacks of this kind place Coalition Forces and the civilian populace at risk and undermine the hard-earned stability and security of Syria and the region,” said Joe Buccino, spokesman for the U.S. Central Command, in a statement.

Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.Credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Le

CENTCOM said members of the Kurdish-led and U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces visited the site from which the rockets originated, and found a third that was not fired.

The U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces announced later Wednesday that they arrested a senior figure in the Islamic State group, the militants' financial official from Deir el-Zour province. His arrest comes amid a dayslong campaign by the U.S.-backed force against IS sleeper cells in parts of northeastern Syria that have claimed responsibility for deadly attacks in recent weeks.

There are roughly 900 U.S. troops in Syria, including in the north and farther south and east.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco as Mia and Lucia in "The White Lotus."

The Reality Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Sex Work Fantasy

The Mossad hit team in Dubai. Exposed by dozens of security cameras

This ‘Dystopian’ Cyber Firm Could Have Saved Mossad Assassins From Exposure

מליאת הכנסת 28.12.22

Comeback Kid: How Netanyahu Took Back Power After 18 Months in Exile

חיילים בחוף הים

Young People – Whether Jews or Palestinians – Need to Reinvent Politics

Prime Minister-designate Netanyahu speaking with Jordan Peterson.

Netanyahu Claimed Arabs Expelled Jews From the Land of Israel – Historians Say He Is Wrong

Maccabi Haifa fans in the stands at the Champions League game ageist Benfica, last month.

Israel's Extremist Year: Key Haaretz Opeds From 2022