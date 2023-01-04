Iran Blasts Charlie Hebdo's 'Insulting and Inappropriate' Khamenei Caricatures

Iran summoned the French ambassador on Wednesday to condemn the publication of offensive caricatures of the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

The Foreign Ministry in Tehran described the publication as "insulting and inappropriate" on Wednesday and said Charlie Hebdo repeatedly mocks Iranian politicians.

"We will not allow the French government to overstep the mark," the ministry statement said.

The magazine, which has a long history of publishing vulgar cartoons mocking Islamists, which critics say are deeply insulting to Muslims, has already been put on a sanctions list by the Islamic Republic. Two French-born al-Qaida extremists attacked the newspaper's office in 2015, killing 12 cartoonists, and it has been the target of other attacks over the years.

Its January issue features the winners of a recent cartoon contest in which entrants were asked to draw the most offensive caricatures of Khamenei, who has held Iran's highest office since 1989. The contest was billed as a show of support for anti-government protests rocking Iran.

Charlie Hebdo published several entries to its #MullahsGetOut cartoon competition on Wednesday.

"We wanted to support Iranians' struggle for their freedom by ridiculing their antiquated religious leader and throwing him in the dustbin of history," it wrote. Iran has been rocked by anti-government protests for months.

One of the drawings shows Khamenei trying to save himself from drowning in a lake of blood.

The January issue of Charlie Hebdo features a cartoon of a naked woman pictured lying on her back as men with long robes, beards and turbans run into her vagina one after the other. The slogan says: "Mullahs go back where you came from!"

Relations between Tehran and European governments have soured in recent times because of criticism of the Iranian regime's crackdown on demonstrators.

Iran has been gripped by nationwide protests for nearly four months following the death in mid-September of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by Iran's morality police for allegedly violating the country's strict Islamic dress code.

Women have taken the lead in the protests, with many stripping off the compulsory Islamic headscarf in public. The protesters have called for the overthrow of Iran's ruling clerics in one of the biggest challenges to their rule since the 1979 Islamic Revolution that brought them to power.