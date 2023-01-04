If Turkey Normalizes Ties With Assad, Iran May Become Liability

Turkey and Russia have agreed this week to hold a tripartite meeting of the foreign ministers of Syria, Russia, and Turkey. An exact date has yet to be set, but this is a very advanced move that may normalize Turkish-Syrian relations after 12 years of disconnect, hostility, and even enmity between Turkish President Recep Teyyep Erdogan and his counterpart Bashar Assad.

The two, who used to be close friends, became bitter enemies following the Syrian civil war, when Erdogan insisted on the removal of Assad from power before the restoration of relations between the countries could be considered. But it seems that the maxim attributed to Lord Palmerston – “There are no eternal allies, nor perpetual enemies, only perpetual interests” – holds true for Erdogan as well.

After managing to restore relations with the United Arab Emirates, with Israel, and with Saudi Arabia, Erdogan is striving to mend his relations with Egypt – and his next move will be Syria. He already hinted at his intent to reconcile with Assad back in August, when he announced that a meeting with Assad could be possible, after his chief of intelligence, Hakan Fidan, held a series of meetings with his Syrian counterpart and other senior Syrian figures.

The pressure to normalize relations comes from Moscow, which feared and still fears a Turkish invasion of northern Syria, which could jeopardize Russia’s efforts to complete Assad’s reassertion of control over all his country’s territory.

Turkey received a handsome reward from Russia in the form of the wheat agreement with Ukraine, which allowed for the shipping of grain from Ukraine through Turkey to Middle Eastern and African countries. At the same time, Turkey continues to assist Ukraine militarily and sells it drones. But Russia isn’t left empty-handed in this relationship. Turkey has not joined the sanctions imposed on Russia, and has yet to ratify Sweden and Finland’s membership in NATO, which plays into Moscow’s hands.

Turkey was also under heavy American and European pressure not to invade Syria. It seems that the diplomatic route presented by Russian President Vladimir Putin may give Turkey the chance to achieve its interests without getting embroiled in a new war and in conflict with its Western allies. Ankara seeks to remove the Kurdish militias that operate in northern Syria on the Turkish border, to push them 30 kilometers deep into Syria, and concurrently begin to repatriate Syrian refugees living in Turkey. The refugees have become not only a heavy economic burden, but also a domestic flashpoint with Turkish citizens blaming them for taking their jobs and for being partially responsible for the country’s economic crisis. With Erdogan facing a presidential election in June, the settlement of these two issues may gain him significant support, which he needs given his drop in the polls following the financial crisis.

According to reports in Arab media, the three countries have agreed in principle that all Turkish forces shall retreat from Syrian territory, to be replaced by Syrian units, alongside militias loyal to the regime. These reports are yet to be officially confirmed but if they are true, Turkey and Syria will have to formulate detailed agreements and evaluate the success of the move over a period of time, under Russian sponsorship and guarantees. In the first phase, the border crossing connecting Turkey to Idlib Province – which is ruled by the a-Sham Liberation Authority, originally an al-Qaida branch that broke with the organization and became a Turkish protégé – will be opened. Opening the border crossing will not only help around a million citizens and militants living in Idlib Province, it will also serve the Syrian regime as an entryway for goods, thus bypassing the sanctions imposed on Syria as part of the American Caesar Act, which prohibits any cooperation with the Syrian regime.

Open gallery view Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan receiving the credentials of Israel's new ambassador to Ankara, Irit Lillian, in Ankara on Tuesday. Credit: Presidential Press Office/Reuters

Later on, Turkey may erect temporary cities to house a million out of some four million refugees currently in Turkey. While Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu made it clear on Tuesday that Turkey will not deport refugees against their will, and that any move toward normalization with Syria will only take place with the consent of the Syrian opposition, and not behind its back, he is not making humanitarian gestures or showing excessive consideration toward the opposition. He knows that without the consent of the opposition, particularly its armed wing, any normalization initiative will encounter violent resistance not only by the Kurds, who see the move as a battle cry against them, but also by rebels who under current conditions enjoy control of territories and a handsome and steady stream of income.

Normalization between Turkey and Syria will force the U.S. to take a stand on the Syrian issue, a topic the administration has refrained from dealing with, save for efforts to maintain the status quo in northern Syria and protecting the interests of Washington’s Kurdish allies in the fight against ISIS. Washington has made it clear to Ankara that it is not pleased with the normalization drive, and also that it is firmly opposed to a Turkish invasion of Syria; but like in other theaters, Washington currently has no orderly action plan in case Turkey completes the diplomatic step, signs a peace agreement with Syria, and starts transferring refugees from its borders while Assad’s forces take over the Kurdish regions. Will the United States let the Kurds wage their war against Assad alone, or will it stand with them in practical terms, with weapons and ground forces? Will Washington impose sanctions on Turkey if it begins to conduct commercial relations with the Assad regime, in violation of the sanctions? The answers to these questions also depend on other factors, among them Washington’s relations with Moscow, and the fact that Turkey is an ally and a NATO member.

Open gallery view Syrian refugees crossing the border from Syria to Turkey, in Cilvegozu, Turkey, Dec. 20, 2012. Credit: AP

No less interesting is exclusion of Iran from the circle of recent diplomatic moves. Tehran was not included in the meeting of defense ministers, and will not participate in the foreign ministers’ summit, where the fate of its ally Syria will be discussed. This is not the first time that Iran is not party to moves initiated by Turkey or Russia, including in policing agreements along the common border. Despite Iran’s close ties with both Ankara and Moscow, and despite the military aid it provides Russia in its war with Ukraine, Moscow continues to allow Israel to attack Iranian targets in Syrian and Turkish territory, and Turkey is embracing Saudi Arabia and Israel, Tehran’s main opponents. Iran is not making any loud objections to the tripartite diplomatic move. It realizes that if Turkey does withdraw its forces from Syria, Iran may also face demands to remove its forces, in order to stop being a burden on Assad’s regime, after the Syrian president wins Turkish legitimacy, followed by Arab approval.