Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Analysis |

If Turkey Normalizes Ties With Assad, Iran May Become Liability

After restoring ties with the UAE, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, Erdogan is striving to mend his relations with Egypt – and his next move will be Syria

A photo of Dr. Zvi Bar'el.
Zvi Bar'el
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
A photo of Dr. Zvi Bar'el.
Zvi Bar'el

Turkey and Russia have agreed this week to hold a tripartite meeting of the foreign ministers of Syria, Russia, and Turkey. An exact date has yet to be set, but this is a very advanced move that may normalize Turkish-Syrian relations after 12 years of disconnect, hostility, and even enmity between Turkish President Recep Teyyep Erdogan and his counterpart Bashar Assad.

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco as Mia and Lucia in "The White Lotus."

The Reality Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Sex Work Fantasy

The Mossad hit team in Dubai. Exposed by dozens of security cameras

This ‘Dystopian’ Cyber Firm Could Have Saved Mossad Assassins From Exposure

מליאת הכנסת 28.12.22

Comeback Kid: How Netanyahu Took Back Power After 18 Months in Exile

חיילים בחוף הים

Young People – Whether Jews or Palestinians – Need to Reinvent Politics

Prime Minister-designate Netanyahu speaking with Jordan Peterson.

Netanyahu Claimed Arabs Expelled Jews From the Land of Israel – Historians Say He Is Wrong

Maccabi Haifa fans in the stands at the Champions League game ageist Benfica, last month.

Israel's Extremist Year: Key Haaretz Opeds From 2022