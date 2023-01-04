The Missing Ingredients That Can Turn Iran’s Protests Into a Revolution

Since the death of Mahsa Amini in mid-September, Iran has been convulsed by sustained nationwide protests the likes of which have not been seen in the Islamic Republic’s 43-year history.

What started out as a call for greater civil liberties by women – following Amini’s death at the hands of the morality police after she was arrested for violating hijab laws – has since evolved into a broader institutional rejection of the clerics’ regime and become an existential challenge to the rule of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

While Tehran has been rocked socially, politically and economically, with the rial seeing record dives, regime change is still a long way from happening – especially while the protest movement remains leaderless and without a particular opposition movement that all protesters have rallied around.

Haaretz spoke to regional experts to assess the likelihood of a successful revolution and what a post-theocratic Iran might look like.

If the clerics’ four-decade rule is any guide, some experts argue that civilian dissent – even if it is widespread and ongoing – is merely part of the fabric of life in the Islamic Republic. Furthermore, bringing about actual regime change is going to be far harder than otherwise imagined.

Open gallery view Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, speaking in Tehran last November. Credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS

Anti-establishment protests have become sporadic events in Iran, including the 2009 Green Movement and the series of nationwide protests in 2019 over astronomical fuel prices. However, they were all eventually quashed by the regime’s security forces.

The current protests are exceptional not just because they show no sign of slowing down, but because protesters comprise broad segments of the population. This includes Iranian women and men, as well as ethnic minorities whose populations have been disproportionately targeted by regime forces in Baluchistan and in ethnically Kurdish parts of northwest Iran.

Robert Kaplan, the Robert Strausz-Hupé chair in geopolitics at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, notes that even if some form of democracy may have a future in Iran, at this stage nobody can know who or what will succeed the current regime.

“The clerical regime only came to power through a series of contingencies: the shah’s cancer [the accelerated reform process, once the shah knew he was dying, is widely seen as helping fuel the revolution], President Jimmy Carter’s weakness [as seen in the Iran hostage crisis], Ruhollah Khomeini’s seduction of the world media in Paris,” Kaplan says. “Likewise, what follows the fall of the ayatollahs might be equally contingent and Shakespearean. But do not assume that because the Arab Spring failed, the Persian Spring will fail also.”

Open gallery view Demonstrators taking part in a protest against Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Istanbul last month. Credit: DILARA SENKAYA/REUTERS

Human rights activists have estimated that more than 500 protesters have died in Iran since mid-September, including 69 children. At least 100 protesters in Iran are facing possible death sentences, including a professional soccer player. Regime officials have blamed Israel, the U.S. and other Western powers for orchestrating the protests and driving instability throughout the country, with more protests at cities across the country over the weekend.

A major contender for power in any future scenario is the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. According to Meir Litvak, senior research associate at the Alliance Center for Iranian Studies at Tel Aviv University, the guards are in any case going to play a crucial role in installing the next leader once Khamenei dies.

“Think of post-communist Russia: democracy did not stabilize, and former KGB operatives and bureaucrats took over. Communism was gone, but authoritarianism did not disappear,” Litvak says.

“There is a possibility of a similar situation in Iran. There are hardly any genuine democratic figures – let alone movements – left in Iran today because of regime repression. Reformists who wanted to improve the system have been discredited because their approach failed to produce any results. So, while there may not be a theocratic authoritarian regime, there may emerge a military-nationalist regime, at least in the short run,” he adds.

Open gallery view Protesters taking part in a vigil honoring Iranians allegedly killed by their government during the recent protests, in Washington last month. Credit: Nathan Howard/AP

Kristin Diwan, senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, also points to the possible further empowerment of the Revolutionary Guards at the expense of the clerics, especially if nationalism, not theology, ends up becoming the driving force of Iran.

In the past decade, in a bid to become more self-sufficient and mitigate the impact of international sanctions, the Revolutionary Guards has spearheaded key infrastructure projects across various industries. “The IRGC is best positioned to execute the kind of political changes recently seen in neighboring Saudi Arabia: a centralized order with nationalism as the driving ideology,” Diwan says.

“The Revolutionary Guards has been consolidating control of the Iranian economy while under sanctions. And it is the most likely beneficiary of the generational push to demonize clerics and demand social liberalization. Nationalism may be the glue that holds the country together – and holds off democratic accountability – in a post-ayatollah Iran,” she says.

Fundamental challenge

Other regional experts, including Washington-based Iran scholar and commentator Alireza Nader, agree that while it is impossible to predict the precise contours of a new political system in Iran, the latest protests have no doubt shown that many Iranians don’t want an Islamist system and would prefer ushering in a secular government.

Open gallery view Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaking in Tehran last month. Credit: - - AFP

“I believe that the majority of Iranians want democracy, rule of law and equal rights for women and men, and that there is a revitalized interest in Iranian culture and history,” says Nader.

He adds that the will of the Iranian people will only be known once Iran is free to hold fully democratic elections. However, he does note that Reza Pahlavi, the U.S.-based eldest son of the last shah of Iran, is very popular in Iran and among diasporic Iranians in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe.

Other exiled groups that have framed themselves as an opposition government and possible successor to the current regime include the Albania-based Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, or MEK, led by Maryam Rajavi.

To some, MEK is seen as an influential resistance group doggedly focused on bringing about a secular, nuclear-free and democratic Iran. To others, though, it is seen as an illegitimate cult movement that wields immense and concentrated sway among a handful of U.S. and European officials, and was only recently delisted as a terror organization by the United States and European Union.

For Ilan Berman, senior vice president of the American Foreign Policy Council in Washington, the protests have morphed into a fundamental challenge to the regime. However, he says they are still missing the key ingredients – specifically, a unified agenda and leadership – that existed in other successful instances of regime change.

Open gallery view An activist holding a placard inscribed with the words "Women, Life, Freedom", during a protest in support of demonstrators in Iran, in Berlin last month. Credit: JOHN MACDOUGALL - AFP

The first thing they need is a positive agenda: “The people in the streets of Tehran and other Iranian cities know very well what they are against, the Islamic Republic. But they haven’t yet articulated what they are for,” Berman notes. “And because they haven’t, they have received far too little attention from the West.

“The second key ingredient is a concerted cadre of leaders. You can’t fight something with nothing and in order for the protests to grow and evolve, they need personalities around which they can coalesce. That is why time is working against the protesters. The longer the situation continues unchanged, the more opportunity the regime has to adapt in order to more effectively quash its opposition.”