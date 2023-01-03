Haaretz - back to home page
Jordan Summons Israeli Ambassador for Reprimand Over Ben-Gvir's Temple Mount Visit

The Israeli ambassador assured Jordanian leaders that Israel is 'committed to the status quo on the Temple Mount' after far-right leader Itamar Ben-Gvir ascended to the contested holy site

Jonathan Lis
Itamar Ben-Gvir at the Temple Mount on Tuesday.
Israel's ambassador to Jordan was summoned by Jordan's Foreign Ministry over National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's widely condemned visit to the Temple Mount/Al-Aqsa compound on Tuesday.

The far-right leader's ascension to the contested holy site was roundly criticized from world leaders, ranging from Israel's Arab neighbors to France and the U.S.

Israeli Ambassador to Jordan Eitan Sorkis assured Jordanian leaders that Israel is "committed to the status quo on the Temple Mount," even though Ben-Gvir and his far-right allies have long said they intend to challenge what's known as the religious status quo that has governed Jerusalem's holy sites.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not address the controversial visit in a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. A source from his office, however, said that Netanyahu is "strictly committed to maintaining the status quo on the Temple Mount. We will not bow to the dictates of Hamas."

"In the framework of the status quo, ministers have gone up several times to the Temple Mount in recent years, including the past Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, hence the claim that this constitutes a change in the status quo is baseless," the source added.

Since Israel conquered East Jerusalem in 1967, it allows Jews to visit on the condition that they refrain from prayer or religious rites, but radical groups have been praying there with increasing frequency, sometimes under the protection of the police.

In September 2000, then-opposition leader Ariel Sharon visited the Temple Mount in what was widely considered as an immediate trigger for five years of violence in the Second Intifada.

Since then, visits by Israeli politicians to the Temple Mount have been considered provocations and a threat to the status quo.

In 2015, Netanyahu reached a tripartite agreement with Jordan and the United States in an effort to ease tensions. As part of the agreements, Knesset members were prohibited from visiting the Mount. After about two years, the ban was removed with the requirement of coordinating visits with a Knesset officer 24 hours in advance.

Lawmakers are permitted to make these visits during Jewish visiting hours and must take a route where Jewish pilgrims are permitted to walk. Like other non-Muslim visitors to the Temple Mount, Jewish politicians do not enter the mosques, but are able to visit the mosque square.

