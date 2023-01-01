Egyptian President Sisi Congratulates Netanyahu on Swearing In

Egyptian President Adbel Fattah al-Sisi congratulated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday by phone, the first call between the new prime minister and Egyptian counterpart since taking office.

The two leaders expressed their desire to promote bilateral relations across areas of cooperation while emphasizing the importance of promoting peace, stability and security for the benefit of the two countries and for all the peoples of the Middle East.

Sisi was among the few prominent leaders, alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, who did not rush to call Netanyahu on his election victory. While Putin called Netanyahu last week during Zelenskyy's visit to Washington, Sisi waited until after the government was sworn in.