Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Egyptian President Sisi Congratulates Netanyahu on Swearing In

Al-Sisi was among the few prominent leaders, alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, who did not rush to call Netanyahu on his election victory

Jonathan Lis
Jonathan Lis
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
פגישת א-סיסי ונתניהו בעצרת האו"ם בניו יורק, ב-2018
פגישת א-סיסי ונתניהו בעצרת האו"ם בניו יורק, ב-2018Credit: אבי אוחיון / לע"מ
Jonathan Lis
Jonathan Lis

Egyptian President Adbel Fattah al-Sisi congratulated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday by phone, the first call between the new prime minister and Egyptian counterpart since taking office.

The two leaders expressed their desire to promote bilateral relations across areas of cooperation while emphasizing the importance of promoting peace, stability and security for the benefit of the two countries and for all the peoples of the Middle East.

Sisi was among the few prominent leaders, alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, who did not rush to call Netanyahu on his election victory. While Putin called Netanyahu last week during Zelenskyy's visit to Washington, Sisi waited until after the government was sworn in.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism