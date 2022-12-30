Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Qatar Issues Stern Warning Against Settlements on Right-wing Government's First Day in Office

Doha, which has no official diplomatic relations with Israel, was quick to warn Benjamin Netanyahu's new government over plans to expand Jewish settlement in the West Bank

Jonathan Lis
Jonathan Lis
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Doha, last month.
Doha, last month.Credit: Lee Jin-man / AP
Jonathan Lis
Jonathan Lis

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs wasted little time in warning Israel's new government over its expected policies, issuing a strong "condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli government's plans for settlement expansion" on Friday.

In a statement published on Twitter, the Qatari government called out the "blatant assault on the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people," and highlighted Israel's ongoing policy of Judaizing Jerusalem at Palestinians' expense.

Israel does not have official diplomatic ties with Qatar, but in the last two years there has been a gradual a rapprochement between the two countries. Qatar plays a central role in providing financial aid to the Palestinians, particularly in the Gaza Strip, where it finances infrastructure, education, and health-related projects with Israeli approval and through United Nations mediation.

Qatar suspended its ties with Israel during Operation Cast Lead in Gaza in December 2008, during a summit it hosted with the participation of Iran and the leaders of Hamas and Islamic Jihad. In January 2009, Qatar asked the head of Israel's office in Doha to leave the country. The two countries, however, have maintained ties under the radar for years, with senior Israeli officials secretly visiting the emirate on numerous occasions in recent years.

פתיחת בית חולים במימון קטארי ברצועת עזה, ב-2019. בשנים האחרונות מימנה הנסיכות עשרות מיזמים באישור ישראל ובתיווך האו"םCredit: Adel Hana / AP

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism