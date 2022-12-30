Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs wasted little time in warning Israel's new government over its expected policies, issuing a strong "condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli government's plans for settlement expansion" on Friday.

In a statement published on Twitter, the Qatari government called out the "blatant assault on the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people," and highlighted Israel's ongoing policy of Judaizing Jerusalem at Palestinians' expense.

Israel does not have official diplomatic ties with Qatar, but in the last two years there has been a gradual a rapprochement between the two countries. Qatar plays a central role in providing financial aid to the Palestinians, particularly in the Gaza Strip, where it finances infrastructure, education, and health-related projects with Israeli approval and through United Nations mediation.

Qatar suspended its ties with Israel during Operation Cast Lead in Gaza in December 2008, during a summit it hosted with the participation of Iran and the leaders of Hamas and Islamic Jihad. In January 2009, Qatar asked the head of Israel's office in Doha to leave the country. The two countries, however, have maintained ties under the radar for years, with senior Israeli officials secretly visiting the emirate on numerous occasions in recent years.

